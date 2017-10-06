Lifestyle

Atlanta's Most Terrifying Haunted Houses You Need to Visit This Month

NETHERWORLD Haunted House
Haunted houses are fun because we don’t believe that anything bad is actually happening. But in ATL, they’re a whole lot scarier because they’re always way outside the perimeter (OTP), in suburbs that are basically haunted year-round by the kind of folks we like to stay far away from. Seriously, when’s the last time you were in Lithia Springs, Canton, or Douglasville and didn’t feel uncontrollable fear? Well, every year’s a new chance to face those laughable fears, or confirm that everything outside ATL is scary as hell, so here is a list of haunted houses around Greater ATL open until at least Halloween.

Netherworld Haunted House
Norcross

Cost: $23 (up to $55 for a pass to cut the line)
Dates: Nightly through Halloween, and on November 3, 4, and 5.
This is Netherworld’s final year in Norcross, but before it packs up the bodies and moves to Stone Mountain, they’re starting two new attractions: Primal Scream and Mr. Grendel’s 3D Funhouse of Horrors. There’ll also be an “escape the room” game that’s only slightly less scary.

Containment Haunted House

Lithia Springs

Cost: $25
Dates: Opens at 8pm through November 4 with certain blackout dates and extended hours on weekends
The zombie apocalypse comes to life out in Lithia Springs. Kids under 13 are not permitted without adults, and are advised to stay home where they perhaps won't be scarred for life.

Fear in the Woods

Stockbridge

Cost: $19 with options to pay more and skip the line
Dates: Opens at 7pm every Friday - Sunday in October, and Halloween night (duh)
This haunted barn is run by someone named “The Farmer,” whose “crazy Uncle Eddie” has brought creeps with him to eat you. Defeat them using laser tag. Leave kids under 10 at home.

Paranoia Haunted House
Canton

Cost: $25 with options to pay more and skip the line
Dates: Thursday - Sunday through October, with a full week starting Oct 25
Do “Experiment X,” where a rogue molecular biologist has been experimenting with humanity and making “biological enhancements.” There’s also Slaughter Shack, in which cannibals and “the sickest of men” are waiting to do things to you that aren’t good.

13 Stories Haunted House

Newnan

Cost: Tickets start at $15 with a slew of options to upgrade
Dates: Open weekends until November 3 & 4 and a full week before Halloween. Doors at 7pm.
“You are subject to being pushed, pulled, shocked, wet, yelled at, and worse” in this extreme haunted house, and expect to be separated from your group. Police are there, but not to save you -- only to arrest you if you punch the actors because you’re scared poopless. Children are totally welcome if you’re a terrible parent.

Nightmares Gate

Douglasville

Cost: $25
Dates: Open all weekends in October at 8pm, and October 30, 31
A Douglasville hospital has been hit with an outbreak that some quack from the CDC is trying to cure. In the meantime, you’re there and it’s not pretty, so don’t get touched.

Escape Woods
Powder Springs

Cost: $25 per person… or $400 or more for a private experience
Dates: Thursday - Sunday through November 4, as well as Halloween night
Choose between several outdoor escapes like “The Dig,” “The Cabin,” “The Cage: The Stockholm Experiments,” and “Hillbilly Hell.” The experience is similar to escape the room, except MUCH more involved and expansive. You'll want to go with a group.

Haunted Forest

Buford

Cost: $15
Dates: Through November 5 on weekends until 10pm. Extended hours for Halloween.
Walk through a corn maze and the Haunted Forest, which is infested with who knows what. It’s kid-friendly -- supposedly -- but being in a corn maze, in Buford, after dark, isn’t exactly comfy.

Camp Blood

Carrollton

Cost: $20
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through October 28, also October 29 - 31. Doors at 8pm.  
This combination of horror and humor includes attractions like Haunted Hillbilly, Dead Rednecks, and zombie paintball. It's strictly adult-only, so find a sitter for the litter.

Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer.

A longtime journalist, novelist, and lifelong music lover, Jacinta Howard resides in the Atlanta area, and she ain’t neva scared. Unless shit is real. Tweet her at @jacintahoward.

Mike Jordan is scared right now, and might even lie and say he’ll come with you to a really haunted place if you insist but will actually ghost on you, the other way. Tweet him at @michaelbjordan.

