Atlanta's Most Scenic Running Paths

While we love the Atlanta BeltLine and everything it’s doing for the city, it can be a stressful, obstacle-laden course to run. Between the strollers, the bikes, and the slow walkers, it’s hard to have a good run without running into people or jumping over long dog leashes on the 1.5-mile city trail. If you’re looking for a serene, early morning (or late afternoon) run, we’ve got you. Grab your headphones and water and head out to these beautiful trails.

Far enough from the city that it will make you think you’re in the mountains, the Silver Comet Trail is paved and runs 61.5 continuous miles on abandoned railroad lines from Smyrna, GA to the Georgia/Alabama state line near Cedartown. The trail is popular with cyclists and marathon runners alike, and you can jump on at mile 0 at the Silver Comet Trail Connector on South Cobb Drive near I-75. There’s ample free parking nearby at the Highland Station Shopping Center. And whether you’re planning to do a long or short run, you can plan it out on Silver Comet’s website.