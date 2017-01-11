Atlanta's Best Summer Weekend Road Trips for Beating the Heat

Amicalola Falls State Park

Distance from Atlanta: 72 miles; one hour, 30 mins

It's the home of Amicalola Falls, the tallest cascading waterfall in the Southeast (unless someone else recently built one higher than 729ft), and you have to admit that there are less-picturesque places to take a hike in Georgia. Be sure to peep down the mountain for a look at a Prohibition-era moonshine-running truck that accidentally fell down into the trees trying to avoid capture. Also take the under-10-mile trek to Springer Mountain (yes, the home of the yummy chicken you always eat at finer ATL restos!), and stay at the mountaintop lodge, or one of the campground cottages. If you need to cool down from spending the first half of the year overworked, take a five-mile hike through the woods to Hike Inn, a backcountry lodge with 20 rooms -- but no outlets for any electricity besides the lights.