Dear Atlanta, This Is Why We Love You

Your ability to teach us patience on a daily basis

The traffic on your streets and highways has the ability to severely depress all who are forced to commute daily during rush hours. Whenever those of us who get caught in senseless stalls reach the point where the road finally reopens for speed limit driving, we find that our fellow travelers were usually just texting, or farting, or contemplating a quick and painless death with too much seriousness to actually get themselves moving. We threaten these people with violence -- or just seriously nasty faces and fist-shakes. But with each day of endurance, we learn a little more about humanity -- that is, that humans suck and are generally stupid, and my God, please be a self-driving Prius. This eventually allows for forgiveness of your fellow idiot. Thank you, Atlanta. And thanks, Obama.