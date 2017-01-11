The Essential Free Apps for Living in Atlanta

Cycle Atlanta

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Improves safety and road quality for ATL cyclists

Using your phone's GPS, this app records your route in real-time and sends the info to city government so they’ll know which routes are preferred by you and other cyclists, and can make improvements to stuff like potholes, obstructed bike lanes, and where you buy your bud.

Mobile Passport

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Let's you skip the lines at the airport

We have the world’s busiest airport, and you can fly pretty much anywhere you want -- and sometimes in a single flight. The problem comes when you land and desperately need to get home. With MP you sign on via WiFi when you land, receive a receipt with an encrypted barcode, and go through a separate check line that gets you outta there much faster.