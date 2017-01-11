Every Atlanta Waterfall We're Excited to Hike to This Summer

Whether you’re a hardcore outdoorsman, or wouldn’t be caught dead in a tent, Georgia makes its waterfalls fairly easy to get to, so you don’t have to be in optimal shape to enjoy them. And thank God for that, because as the Southern humid heat gets worse, we keep hoping for more ways to cool off and not spontaneously combust as we walk to our cars. One surefire way? Go to one of these amazing waterfalls and act like you’re in the weirdest Pantene Pro-V commercial since… well… Pantene Pro-V started making commercials.

Amicalola Falls State Park

Looking for the tallest waterfall in the state? Here it is. At 729ft tall, Amicalola Falls, which is Cherokee for "tumbling waters," offers a handful of smaller cascades along with short and long (think eight miles) hiking trails for you to spend the whole day with nature. The falls are located in the North Georgia mountains, north of Dawsonville, a little over an hour from the city, making them perfect for a weekend day trip.

How to get there: Take GA 400 North/US 19 North until you reach Dahlonega, then take Highway 52 and follow the signs to the state park.