So You Moved to Atlanta. Here's Exactly How to Make New Friends.

Mention that you're a Killer Mike fan in ALL conversations

Did you go to Project Pabst? It was awesome. Not only did ATL-based, OG metal band Mastodon absolutely murder the stage, but Run The Jewels closed down the show. Many people wore Run The Jewels T-shirts, and although few people knew the lyrics to the songs, they all roared when he mentioned how people keep asking him to run for mayor of Atlanta. That tells you folks are at least somewhat aware that he’s a tremendously popular figure. Hell, they named a tunnel-boring machine “Driller Mike,” by popular demand of Atlantans. But instead of just being a poser, why not actually listen to Killer Mike albums? He’s made quite a few, from back when he was being introduced to Atlanta by Outkast on “The Whole World,” to changing his name to “Mike Bigga,” and making his most recent album, R.A.P. Music, which marked the start of his relationship with RTJ partner El-P. Learn one of his songs, and be ready to bring him up matter-of-factly when people start putting young rappers like 21 Savage and Lil Yachty in their top five ATL rappers. Proving that you have classic taste in local hip-hop and not falling for whatever's hot on the radio demonstrates that you respect the brilliant creative talent that is generationally bred here. Seriously -- few strategies are more effective than this.