Lifestyle How to Support Atlanta’s Latino-Owned Businesses Right Now It’s easy to do in Atlanta.

Atlanta is the compelling, innovative, and culturally rich city that it is because of its diverse array of individuals -- from those in Black community to those in the LGBTQ+ community. Now it’s time to turn out attention to our every-growing Latino population. We’ve put together an expansive entry-level guide to supporting Atlanta’s Latino community, from nonprofits and restaurants to retail and entertainment.

Nonprofits and other services The Latin American Association

Buford Highway

Built upon principles of economic empowerment, immigration services, family stabilization and well-being, youth services, and civic engagement, the Latin American Association is one of the major resources for Atlanta’s Latino community. With LAA centers in Atlanta, Dalton, and Lawrenceville, the organization has served over 20,000 Latino families with outreach programs like a youth mentoring program, employment assistance, and immigration legal services.

How to support: Volunteer, donate, sponsor, or become a mentor/intern sponsor through the organization’s website. Draw Change

Reynoldstown

Art can be a surprising source of healing, whether you’re an adult or a child, and Jennie Lobato’s nonprofit makes sure that it can be a therapeutic resource for impoverished children in Atlanta and beyond. The Latina founder and CEO work is primarily based in Atlanta, and throughout its 11 years of service it has also been able to provide programs in Orlando, Florida, Louisville, Kentucky, Costa Rica, and Ethiopia.

How to support: Volunteer, donate, or participate through the organization’s website. My Illegal Body

Online

After being founded to oppose Governor Kemp’s fetal heartbeat bill HB481, the organizers behind My Illegal Body realized that several people in Georgia had “illegal bodies” and unjustly policed existences. As a result, the community organization grew to envelop prisoners, immigrants, and sex-workers as well, and it has since served Georgia by fighting for economic, reproductive, incarceration, and immigration justice.

How to support: Donate through the organization’s website. Latino Community Fund Georgia

Downtown

Georgia’s Latino Community Fund is one of the prominent forces backing many of Atlanta’s nonprofits. By providing funding, advocacy, and program development through technical assistance and grant-making, the LCF amplifies the voice of Atlanta’s Latino community through much-needed humanitarian investments.

How to support: Donate through the organization’s website.

Restaurants and bars Taquería La Oaxaqueña

Jonesboro

OTP-South Mexican food is some of the best Mexican food in Atlanta -- period -- and in that subset of restaurants, Taquería La Oaxaqueña is one that reigns supreme. Now settled on Mt. Zion Road, the restaurant has grown from a food truck on the east side to a full-fledged beloved, and Latino-owned, spot for tacos, tamales, and even Mexican pizza.

How to support: Dine-in, call 770.960.3010 for pickup, or delivery through Postmates. The Freakin Incan

Roswell

If you’ve always wanted to visit Peru but haven’t yet gotten the chance, then you’re in luck because The Freakin Incan is the place to get your first taste of Peru. From seafood ceviches to hearty fried steak, the Roswell eatery has everything you need to start exploring Peruvian street food and cuisine.

How to support: Dine-in, take out, order online for curbside pickup, or get delivery through Postmates. Tortugas Cuban Grill

Peachtree Corners

Mofongo, paellas, and other classic Cuban dishes await you at Tortugas Cuban Grill, along with some of the best mojitos you’ll likely find in Atlanta. Lauded for its welcoming atmosphere, the restaurant makes for an especially great trip on Mondays, when its mojitos are reduced to a mere $5.

How to support: Dine-in, order online for take out, or delivery through Postmates Buteco Coffee & Bar

Grant Park

Brazilian espresso, coffee, and tea? Check. Brazilian street food and cachaça-based cocktails? Well, Buteco’s got that too. The Grant Park restaurant is known for serving authentic South American drinks and cuisine, but it also has a penchant for incorporating the arts and music of Brazil into its dining experience as well.

How to support: Dine-in, order online for take out, or delivery through Uber Eats Tacos and Tequilas

Multiple locations

Tacos and Tequilas is one of the city’s most successful Latino-owned Mexican food chains, but unlike many, it boasts having a food truck in its arsenal as well. Established in 2010, the restaurant has made a name for itself with modern, mouth-watering taco options and drink menu featuring over 100 tequila variations.

How to support: Dine-in, order online for pick-up, or delivery through Grubhub. El Progresso

Lakewood

The home of Atlanta’s beloved prison tacos, El Progresso’s shining dish gets its name from pumping out delicious carne asada and spicy chorizo tacos and being literally across the street from a federal prison. With that unique reputation, El P has become an unforgettable go-to in Southeast Atlanta.

How to support: Dine-in, call 404-624-4774 for pickup, or delivery through Postmates

Retail and other businesses Plaza Fiesta

Brookhaven

Atlanta boasts a whole indoor Latin shopping mall in Atlanta. Serving as both a shopping center and a pillar in the city’s Latino community, Plaza Fiesta houses several Latino businesses, including El Caballo Dorado, Picos, Floreria La Eterna Primavera, Tattoo Fiesta, and several others.

How to support: Peruse the mall’s directory and find your new favorite Latino-owned business. Rabble and Rouse

Online

The brand behind the Give All the Damns® tees that have been sported by celebrities like W. Kamau Bell, Rabble and Rouse specializes in tee shirts that make a statement and doesn’t shy away from pressing social issues. The Latino-owned brand even donates 20% of its profits to non profit organizations that serve Atlanta’s most vulnerable communities.

How to support: Purchase one of their amazing tees. Spanglish Boutique

Marietta

Spanglish Boutique is known for its artisanal handmade designs that are inspired by Mexican culture. It offers literally everything -- home decor, jewelry, clothing, DIY art kits, and much more. Whether you’re looking for a meaningful gift or a unique, locally-made personal purchase, Spanglish Boutique probably has something for you.

How to support: Shop Spanglish’s Etsy store.

Entertainment and recreation Marietta’s New Theatre In the Square

Marietta

Founded in 2015 by Raul Thomas, Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square revitalized the previously abandoned theater as a family business that would be dedicated to creating theatrical works that are written by, starring, and about Latin people. In response to COVID-19, it reworked its Emil Theatre into a social distanced filming studio to livestream future performances earlier this summer.

How to support: Stream past and upcoming performances, and show your support by becoming a sponsor, donor, or volunteer -- all through Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square’s website. The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia Hispanic/Latino Origin Series

Buckhead

One of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia’s most important virtual experiences throughout the pandemic was the Celebrating Georgia Artists of Hispanic/Latino Origin exhibition series. Now that the museum officially reopened, patrons can enjoy some of Atlanta’s prominent visual artists in person.

How to support: Make the most out of the MOCA’s exhibit by perusing its list of participating artists, from Jessica Caldas to Melvin Toledo, and directly supporting those artists -- whether that means purchasing their art or simply giving them a follow on Instagram. Georgia Latino Film Festival

Norcross

For years, the Georgia Latino Film Festival has been pivotal in celebrating the independent cinematic contributions of Atlanta’s Latino directors, producers, and actors, and it looks to keep that trend going -- even in 2020. This year, the festival will take place from Friday, October 2, to Thursday, October 8, kicking off with an opening night drive-in experience.

How to support: Purchase early bird tickets and/or sign up to volunteer here.

Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer.