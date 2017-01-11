The Atlanta Cheat Codes You Need to Know to Hack the City

Atlanta residents have it pretty good simply by living in a relatively inexpensive city. But we’re always looking for ways to make life easier. We achieve this by knowing certain hacks, if you will. Some make us look boss. Some make us look cheap. We don't care. Money doesn't grow on peach trees and everybody cuts corners. Hell, even Mayor Reed goes through traffic lights and nobody knows if it’s a legit thing. Be a civic leader of similar grit, and use these ATL-specific cheat codes to make the city work for you.

Park for free at the airport for DAYS

You’re totally welcome to spend $12 or more per day renting a small rectangle of asphalt or concrete at Hartsfield-Jackson. OR you could do what smart people do, which is simply park at the College Park MARTA station. It’s absolutely free, and most people don’t know that even though they tell you that you only have 24-hour parking, cool security guards will admit that they have to notify you by letter (read: snail mail), and give you time to respond before they tow your car. A process that would take at least a month. You’re welcome.