The 7 Stages of Living in Atlanta

Stage two: The adventurous stage

Where you’re living: Midtown. Probably Atlantic Station at first, until you realize you’re the only person living in Atlantic Station. Then you move to West Midtown, breaking your lease agreement.

Where you’re going out: EVERYWHERE! Except Southwest Atlanta. Is there a such thing as a Southwest Atlanta?

Your mantra: “It’s Lit!”

Go-to activity: Learning the full names and birthdays of every local celebrity chef and mixologist

This is where you attempt to learn everything at once. You find out how to get to all the neighborhoods and cool spots that are easily accessible via major interstate exits and landmarks. You walk, you bike, you Uber, you Lyft. You don’t take MARTA, but you seriously consider taking the Atlanta Streetcar. You learn the names of local bands and rappers. You wear seersucker. You take every random tour, from Oakland Cemetery to Walking Dead film sets. You sit down and talk to the street poets in Little Five Points. You ride by the house Rick Ross allegedly owns off Old Nat-El. Hell, you even visit the Downtown tourist traps, spelunking through Underground Atlanta (wow) and doing the whole World of Coca-Cola, Varsity, and Center for Civil and Human Rights visit. You selfie with The Big Chicken. You get to know ATL. Almost biblically.