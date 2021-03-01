Atlanta Artist FRKO Shares His Must-Visit Spots in the Old Fourth Ward

Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta means a lot of things to a lot of people. It’s a historically Black neighborhood home to Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace and other landmarks. Some know it for the bustling nightlife scene on Edgewood Avenue. While today many associate it with the beloved—and recently transformed—Ponce City Market.

But to Atlanta-based artist FRKO, Old Fourth Ward is where he started his family and says he truly became a man.

Born Richard Montgomery, FRKO is a free-spirited illustrator known for his outlandish and unspoken art. He has become one of rap’s most distinguished graphic artists, having created cover art for Action Bronson, Earth Gang, and Gucci Mane—the latter of which also tapped FRKO for character design in his music video for “All My Children.” A quick scroll through his Instagram timeline will show the full gamut. From his raunchy and delightfully villainous comicbook Nigga-X to his hilarious social commentary, FRKO has built a cult following in hip-hop, Atlanta, and beyond.

Though he originally hails from the Eastside, he came up in Fourth Ward, so we linked up with him on Edgewood Avenue for a tour of his old stomping grounds. The neighborhood is situated in the crosshairs of Downtown, Midtown, Virginia-Highland, and Inman Park in a historically Black section of Atlanta. Best known as King’s birthplace, the area has a rich history dating back to the 1800s, and it gets its name from an 1854 Atlanta City Council ordinance that, at the time, separated the city into five wards.

“I got roots here,” FRKO tells me as we walk past Chrome Yellow Trading Co. down Daniel Street Northeast, the narrow offshoot of Edgewood Avenue where he used to live.

“My earliest memory is visiting the MLK Memorial at four years old. I look back at pictures from the ’90s and there I am in my mother’s arms and now I’m walking my own sons through the memorial. When I lived over here, I went to the same barbershop that MLK went to

,

Leslie’s