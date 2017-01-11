The Atlanta Attractions You Need to See Before You Die

You sit in traffic day in and day out, staring into the taillights of a modest-yet-practical sedan contemplating the bigger picture. What’s it all mean? Why am I even here? Should I buy a plane ticket when I get home and fly to the Bahamas? Should I get a boat? No. There’s absolutely no need for you to jump on a plane just yet or blow your savings on a pontoon. Between diverse neighborhoods, hidden gems, interesting Civil Rights history, and beautiful architecture, you can relax right here in The A. Get to know your city a little better by jumping on the Atlanta Streetcar -- or a bike -- and checking out these attractions you have to see before you kick the bucket.