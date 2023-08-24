Get Off the Grid in Atlanta with These Unplugged Things to Do

Outdoor activities in Atlanta

Wander the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Midtown

Regardless of the season, the Atlanta Botanical Garden is a worthy destination. The 30-acre garden allows visitors to immerse themselves in the garden’s renowned plant collections, beautiful displays and spectacular installations. Be sure to check out Thomas Dambo’s Trolls: Save the Humans, which runs until September 17 and features enormous folklore-inspired sculptures built from reclaimed materials.

Picnic in Piedmont Park

Midtown

Smack dab in the middle of the bustling city, there’s no place like Piedmont Park. This patch of green oasis is right on the BeltLine, so you can head there for a long stroll, an exhilarating run, an intimate picnic, or to experience the best view of the city’s skyline.

Hike the East Palisades Trail

Sandy Springs

One of the best things about Atlanta is you barely need to leave the city to lose yourself in nature. The East Palisades Trail is located in Sandy Springs and the three-mile path takes you through a bamboo forest, historic ruins, and offers stunning views of the Chattahoochee River.

Spend the day at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain

Nestled in 3,200 acres of natural beauty, Stone Mountain Park is the perfect place for outdoor activities just minutes from downtown Atlanta. With 15 miles of trails, you could easily spend the entire day exploring on foot. But the space also offers a large lake where you can go fishing or rent a kayak or stand-up paddle board and has dozens of family-friendly activities like regular events and festivals, a scenic railroad, and a cable car that will take you to the top of the mountain.