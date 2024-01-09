How to Have Fun in Atlanta—No Booze Required

Non-Alcoholic Drinking in Atlanta

Zero-proof beverages and NA bars

There was once a time when zero-proof beverages didn’t go far beyond soda—but times have changed. Sure, you can purchase expertly crafted non-alcoholic cocktails at many top restaurants and bars in Atlanta, but Atlanta is also home to several venues dedicated to the dry drinker. The Sober Social Bar in Castleberry Hill has grown in popularity since it opened in 2022, and a pop-up called Altered Bar at the art venue Bardo offers fun experiences like movie nights and art exhibitions, all while serving some of the best non-alcoholic pours in the city. At stores like The Zero Co. and Soberish, customers can purchase mixers, glasses, fruits, liquids, and more to craft the perfect mocktail (or mocktails, depending on how many want to join the party) from the comfort of your own home.

Coffee shops and tea spots

Your local happy hour isn’t the only time you can grab a drink with a friend or two. Urban Grind’s intimate atmosphere is the perfect place to sit back, relax, and enjoy freshly brewed coffee and loose-leaf herbal tea. The shop also features a selection of panini sandwiches, pastries and desserts, along with events such as art exhibits and poetry jams during the evening time. If you’re looking for a cozy coffee shop that also houses novels, children’s books, and New York Times bestsellers, then The Read Shop was made just for you.

While it has become normal to run to your nearest bar whenever a celebration is in order, catching up over tea is a fun, upscale way to enjoy the fruits of one’s labor. Atlanta is home to several tea rooms, all with its own unique character. Inman Park’s Just Add Honey has long been a go-to, Dr. Bombay’s grants you the option of getting your tea on the run, and the Swan Coach House gives attendees a dose of Southern charm any time they enter its doors.