Lifestyle The Eight Most Exciting Suburbs Outside Atlanta You could use a little space.

You might be reluctant to admit it, but the suburbs of Atlanta have a lot to offer. If you need to escape town for a few hours for a change of scenery, you don’t have to go very far. From exciting dining to nature experiences, here are eight suburbs to check out (don’t forget your mask!). We won’t judge you if you want to stay.

Roswell Distance from Atlanta: 40 minutes

At first glance, Roswell might look like a typical suburb but then you arrive at Canton Street and it suddenly becomes quite picturesque. The city has roots as a manufacturing town when Roswell King set up his mills in the 1800s. In 1996, when Atlanta hosted the Olympics, money was poured into the beautification efforts of small towns including Roswell which led to Canton Street becoming so walkable. Now you can stroll down and admire the historic buildings, green spaces, and grab a bite at one of the reputable restaurants. If you visit for brunch or breakfast, definitely visit Fellow’s Cafe. The historic former cottage has indoor and outdoor seating and a killer menu with options ranging from ricotta pancakes, sweet potato eggs benedict, and various toasts. If you come for dinner, it’s a close call between Table & Main, known for Southern fare like fried chicken and short rib, and its sister restaurant Osteria Mattone, known for housemade pasta and pizza. Whichever one you choose, plan on making a reservation. Roswell is also known for its beautiful parks and trails. The aptly named Old Mill Park takes you by mills along Big Creek including the old machine shop which is the last structure left of Roswell Manufacturing Company. Riverside Park has walking trails and play areas by the Chattahoochee River as well as a boat launch.

Alpharetta Distance from Atlanta: 40 minutes

Another northern suburb, Alpharetta has experienced booming development in recent years between mixed-use development Avalon and the transformation of its downtown now known as Alpharetta City Center. Head to Avalon if you want the more corporate experience with a stadium movie theater (temporarily closed), commercial shops like Banana Republic, and Ford Fry’s popular Mexican joint Superica. It’s beautifully designed with a central green space and most of the restaurants have outdoor seating. Alpharetta City Center also mixed-use but blended new buildings with historic ones when the city expanded its downtown by six blocks. The restaurants and shops here are mostly locally-owned. If you're hungry, grab a bite from Never Enough Thyme (a cafe with soups and salads), Coalition Food and Beverage (modern comfort food), or Restaurant Holmes. Head to Valor Coffee for a caffeine fix and Crave Pie Studio for a sweet treat. If you want to stretch your legs, go for a stroll on the Big Creek Greenway .The eight-mile trail is paved and there’s also a wetlands trail made of mulch (accessed near Northpoint Mall) that allows you to see wildlife like herons and deer.

Smyrna Distance from Atlanta: 25 minutes

Located northwest of Atlanta, Smyrna is pretty residential but chock-full of gems worth seeking out. It’s also adjacent to the part of Atlanta that’s home to The Battery (remember baseball games? That's where Truist Park is located). For starters, the Silver Comet Trail starts in Smyrna and is worth seeking out whether you're a pedestrian or cyclist. It’s 61.5 miles of paved trail that ends at the Georgia-Alabama line. It's pretty flat and offers lots of greenery along the way. When it comes to food, Muss & Turners and its speakeasy, Eleanor’s, are a must-visit. Whether you go during the day for one of its famous sandwiches (like Swifty’s Dream with slow smoked pulled pork, barbecue sauce, bacon, and horseradish slaw on a brioche bun) or at night for one of the creative dishes like mushroom “bourguignon,” you’ll leave with a happy belly. Nearby is Porch Light Latin Kitchen , which currently is takeout-only, but no less worthy of attention thanks to chef Andre Gomez’s skills when it comes to preparing pan-Latin dishes. Fueling up at Rev Coffee , located in a former Mercedes Benz garage, is mandatory. The coffee is roasted on premises and you can get delicious drip or espresso drinks.

Stone Mountain Distance from Atlanta: 30 minutes

Located east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain might conjure images of a racist monadnock, but the actual town has more to offer. For starters, the team at Gilly Brew Bar serves creative coffee elixirs that you won’t find at coffee shops in town. Some change seasonally, but you might find Elixir Chapter 2 made with Colombian coffee infused with house-made ginger jam or the Elixir Chapter 4, which features nitro coffee infused with a Boulevardier-inspired mixer, maraschino cherries, and grapefruit-maple syrup. Nearby is Sweet Potato Cafe, a cozy spot that serves salads and soup and, yes, plenty of sweet potato dishes including sweet potato souffle, veggie loaded sweet potato, and sweet potato biscuits.

