Atlanta Is a Legendary LGBTQ Capital That Doesn’t Get Enough Attention

Having moved to Atlanta in 2011 from Middle Georgia, the first few years of me going to events here—whether it was going to drag shows, going to the ballroom scene, seeing people vogue, or seeing a lot of the earlier protests to protect trans people—really just like shed a light on me and showed me that this community is so beautiful and so vibrant. I realized that I don't have to move to Oakland or Brooklyn to be visible and safe and happy. I can access that right here.

When people think of LGBTQ in Atlanta, they think of Midtown—so obviously things like the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont. There, you have Blake’s, the 10th & Piedmont restaurant, X, and if you go up from there you have Midtown Moon, which used to be called Burkhart's. Midtown is kind of where a lot of the nightlife for LGBTQ people happens, but I personally am somebody who really enjoys Atlanta below Ponce de Leon Avenue. Ponce used to be heavily LGBTQ back in the day, but now there’s really just Friends on Ponce, which is right next door to Drunken Unicorn and MJQ. There’s also Mary’s in East Atlanta, and the show director there is Ella/Saurus/Rex.

Basically, there's pockets of different LGBTQ communities across the city, and I think if you're going for more of a mainstream—like top 40, capital G in the gay—kind of community, you're definitely gonna go to Midtown. But if you’re queer, trans, or Black and brown, the outskirts of downtown and East Atlanta are your best bet. That’s part of what I love about Atlanta—it feels like so many different places and cities all smashed into one. You can go from one side of town and be in a neighborhood with its own unique cultural background and then drive 20 minutes across town and be in a completely different place.