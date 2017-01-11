The 11 Best Public Places in Atlanta to Hook Up

Atlanta is filled with unique places to meet singles: yoga classes, wine classes, basically every dive bar seen here (shout-out to Euclid Ave Yacht Club!). But after meeting said single person, where do you take them if your/their apartment isn't an option? Maybe your kitchen's being renovated. Maybe your roommates are unbelievably messy. Maybe you live ungodly far off the MARTA. Whatever the case, don't worry. We've singled out the 11 best places in ATL to hook up.
Atlanta's wildly sexy running trails
And if you need help finding these trails, there just so happens to be a group of drinkers with a casual running problem. They're called the Hash House Harriers, and they love going for runs, singing dirty songs, and grabbing beers and other recreational items afterwards. Side note: don't show up expecting an orgy, but DO show up expecting to meet some cool people who can show you cool, secluded spots in nature. If they like you, they'll also give you a nickname. Hopefully it won't have anything to do with "two," "minute," or "man."
The sexier-than-you-think Atlanta Botanical Garden
So many species. So much diversity. So many flowers. Pollination. The birds and the bees... literally. The Botanical Garden features 30 drop-dead gorgeous acres of greenery -- some untouched -- that adjoins Piedmont Park in Midtown, which brings us to the next interesting hookup opportunity in metro Atlanta...
The as-sexy-as-you-would-expect park
Atlanta has 343 parks, nature preserves, gardens, and public spaces... basically places with a lot of untrampled grass that can easily inspire some ideas. Do you see where this is going? Atlanta is indeed the outdoor capital of the South, and with it comes the opportunity to get better acquainted with a new friend in a more secluded setting.
The kind-of-sexy Clermont Lounge
If DJ Romeo Cologne, the Funk Godfather, can undress his music to the barest of human souls, and Blondie the dancer can bash beer cans between her breasts, then you can definitely find the time to hook up here. You obviously can’t do the deed on stage, and if you take photos, they will kick your ass out (which is good news for you). But the Clermont Lounge is the perfect combination of a horny, happy, and hot place where you can play now and have even more fun later.
Singles-filled alumni association events
What? Are you not a Bulldog, an Eagle, or a Yellow Jacket? Ah, don’t worry. You’re only missing the student debt. And all the single people. Alumni associations almost never card you at the door to see if you’re the real deal (please don't ask me how I know). And although non-members pay more for certain events, as long as you can play the part of an alumni, it won't be that difficult to find yourself in a position to... score! Nailed it! Guys? Hello?
At all of our free music shows
One of the benefits of loud music is that you can head off to a remote corner and make a cacophony of weird, sexy noises and no one will notice. Also, there's always a lot of booze drinking at music shows. Those two examples aren't mutually exclusive, but you get the picture. There’s tons of shows almost every weekend, and the Chamblee Summer Concert Series in Peachtree Park is a perennial favorite.
Down the 430-mile-long Chattahoochee River
The Atlanta Police Department is not into freaky sexual fetsihes -- at least while on duty. But the Chattahoochee can offer a surprisingly open opportunity to enjoy the titillating activities that Alan Jackson once quaintly described as “hotter than a hoochie coochie.” That Alan Jackson sure had a way with words. The Hooch stretches the length of Georgia to the beginning of Florida. It’s a long one. So if you want to find a little seclusion in a big canoe and a lot of open space, this is the way to do it.
Freaking trivia nights
Smart, geeky people need to hook up, too (and throw some back on a random Wednesday). Atlanta offers hundreds of trivia get-togethers that let you test your mind, along with your other lingering appetites. If you’re deGrasse Tyson-level smart, not only can you invite potential hookups to these events, but also sneak out in between questions and enjoy the type of cheating that reveals more than just the right answers... we're talking about your diet, duh.
A book store (bow chikka wow wow)
These ancient artifacts of the pre-Internet age still offer plenty of hookup escapism -- and, to get specific, A Capella can help you sing that amorous tune. Want to explore romance? Go to the romance section and see if you can read a few passages together and get in the mood. Want sex? There’s a section for that, too. Wait, not a section for actually having the sex. Simply reading about the sex. We're clear on that, right?
Big sexy Stone Mountain
Offering the biggest, hardest bare surface in the entire state, Stone Mountain is huge. Its 583 carnal acres are surrounded by everything from railroads and lakes, to museums, and, of course, the world-famous laser show. The real beauty of this place, however, comes from the fact that they don't have a lot of employees, meaning no one sporting a velour jumpsuit and weird mustache will walk up on you and quote clichéd lines from the 2003 comedy classic, Old School.
The Skyview, duh
No list of public places to hook up in Atlanta would be complete without the Skyview. Why? How the hell else do you expect to get into the "200ft Club"? The climate-controlled gondolas will keep you from being killed, which is great news. But don't get caught, because you'll likely be arrested, which is not-so-great news.
Steven Lang enjoys traveling aimlessly around metro Atlanta, always looking for something exciting and interesting.