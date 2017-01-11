The 11 Best Public Places in Atlanta to Hook Up

Atlanta is filled with unique places to meet singles: yoga classes, wine classes, basically every dive bar seen here (shout-out to Euclid Ave Yacht Club!). But after meeting said single person, where do you take them if your/their apartment isn't an option? Maybe your kitchen's being renovated. Maybe your roommates are unbelievably messy. Maybe you live ungodly far off the MARTA. Whatever the case, don't worry. We've singled out the 11 best places in ATL to hook up.



Atlanta's wildly sexy running trails

And if you need help finding these trails, there just so happens to be a group of drinkers with a casual running problem. They're called the Hash House Harriers, and they love going for runs, singing dirty songs, and grabbing beers and other recreational items afterwards. Side note: don't show up expecting an orgy, but DO show up expecting to meet some cool people who can show you cool, secluded spots in nature. If they like you, they'll also give you a nickname. Hopefully it won't have anything to do with "two," "minute," or "man."