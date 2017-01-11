The 12 Atlanta Bands You Need to Know in 2016

Known for giving rare concert performances in mask-covered faces, this soulful indie rock/pop outfit released their fourth five-track project, Shake Don’t Shatter, last year (even with one of the bandmates relocating to Cali to take an un-turn-downable gig with Apple). Still, their selective taste in where and how often to show their talents (and faces) has turned into steadily building anticipation for what’s next, especially after their sold-out, ghost-story-themed Masque show at Ponce City Market last Halloween. Listen here.



With a sound that lands right where ‘60s soul-funk samples-meets-modern melodies, Ruby and the instrumentalists that support her have been in business for several years, going back to a residency at Star Bar, and a debut LP release in 2012 called "It’s About Time". We think it’s about time for new music, and with Adele’s world takeover as evidence, this homegrown old-school/new-school act seems due for some ruby-esque nationwide shine. Listen here.