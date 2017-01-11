Everything We're Going to Miss About Turner Field Now That the Braves Are Moving

Hank Aaron's marker

The fence where Hammerin’ Hank’s 715th homer left the building still stands. It’s not really like it would have the same appeal if you just moved it.

MARTA accessibility

According to the site MartaGuide, public transportation will mean taking a 45min bus ride from the Midtown station, then a 30min walk that takes you through Cumberland Mall and over the interstate.

The secret bathroom

Hidden behind an oil painting on the 200 level is a men’s bathroom that is usually always empty, in case you don’t have time for any other games when it comes to relief.