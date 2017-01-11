Everything People in Atlanta Are Irrationally Passionate About

Expensive dinner parties

People really want you to understand how serious eating is. You can’t simply go to a restaurant anymore. Now, you have to follow a dress code, arrive at a secret location, wear tribal face paint or some other weird decorative cosmetic symbol, eat things that are very strange, and post on your social media channels to make sure everyone knows what kind of freaky food experiences you’re spending half your paycheck on. To be fair, some of these events, like Dinner Bell, are based on Atlanta traditions that go back many decades. Others are just reasons for some goof (who you probably wouldn’t even hang out with if you met them) to charge you $100 per person to eat the same meal you could spend $40 on at a restaurant. But hey, you get to keep the mask!