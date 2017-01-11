Everything You Need to Do at Turner Field Before the Braves Leave It Forever

The 1996 Summer Olympics brought the city of Atlanta a lot of things; a ton of revenue from tourism, international recognition, increased population, Izzy the mascot (which no one's ever understood), and, of course, Turner Field. Formerly known as Centennial Olympic Stadium, Turner has been the home of the Braves since 1997. After nearly 20 years, quite a bit of history and tradition has been made there. So here is a list of things to do before Atlanta’s best (and only) MLB team heads to its new home in Cobb County.

See a game for a buck

Two and a half hours before every game, the Braves sell 200 $1 general admission tickets. That’s some cheap entertainment! The catch? You have to pay in cash, there's a one-ticket-per-person limit, everyone in your party has to be at the window to get their ticket, and you have to go into the park immediately after purchase. Pro tip: show up early.