10 Things to Do in Atlanta Under $10

Sometimes all you have in this world is a dollar and a dream. Other times, you have $10 and the same dream, which is just enough to make yourself sad if your dream costs $11 and everybody else is tired of your dollar-borrowing dream chasing. Pull yourself up by the bootstraps and try one of these $10-or-lower activities the next time payday is a long ways away and all you’ve got to hold onto is a Hamilton.

Buckhead

Most of the other local breweries just missed out on the threshold with $12 tours, but it’s not like you have two more dollars to spend right now, otherwise we wouldn’t be here in this story together. Plus, it’s not like SweetWater just stopped making very good beer when everybody else came to town. Show some loyalty and walk around drinking on Alexander Hamilton’s tab.