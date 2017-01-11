50 Ways to Take Your Atlanta Summer to the Next Level

3. Sure, you could settle for Dairy Queen. Or you could keep your ice cream experience local, smack some sense into yourself and enjoy sweet, creamy heaven from Morelli’s, Jake’s, Queen of Cream or other ATL-based scoop shops.

4. Remember that local ice cream we just told you about? Now eat that, and ALL THE REST OF THE ICE CREAM THAT EXISTS, when the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival hits Piedmont Park around the end of July. If your doctor protests, just tell her to chiiiiilllllllll.

5. It’s not on the menu at Hampton & Hudson, but they have housemade beef jerky and you need it. It’s lean, room temperature and it’s balanced between moist and dry, marinated in a soy/Worcestershire sauce blend. Ordering it will make you look so very keen, since it’s an off-menu item at a very new restaurant/bar.