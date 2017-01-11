What to Do in Atlanta, for Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime
Decatur
8am: Eat breakfast at Revolution Doughnuts
Doesn’t a caramel bacon yeast ‘nut sound like the best way to start the day? Yes. Yes it does. View on Map
9am: See the Living Walls murals
It’s one thing to take selfies in front of graffiti; it’s another to admire city-commissioned street art of bees, snakes, and other amazing weirdness.
10am: Tour the Waffle House Museum
You have to call 48 hours in advance to reserve, but it’s an essential piece of ATL/DEC history. View on Map
11am: Have a world-class beer at Brick Store Pub
It’s never too early for a pint, whether it’s a local sour, a regional IPA, or a rare cask from Belgium. Oh and BSP is consistently rated one of the top five beer bars -- in the world, that is. View on Map
Inman Park
9am: Charge up on coffee and “everything” bagels at Inman Perk
One of the city’s best coffeehouses is right where the neighborhood begins, so no better place start your day and tour here. View on Map
10am: Bike The BeltLine’s Eastside Trail
Rent a two-wheeler at Atlanta Bicycle Coalition; pedal the trail for a bit.
11:30am: Lunch at Krog St. Market
A cheesesteak at Fred’s, dumplings at Gu’s, a spiedie sandwich from Ticonderoga Club, or pork carnitas at Superica. View on Map
12:15pm: Selfie yourself at Krog Street Tunnel
You can’t be this close to the constantly changing graffiti of KST without snapping a piece of history - that’s about to be painted over.
12:45pm: Eat a “Beast on Yeast” slider at Victory Sandwich Bar
It’s a pot roast sammy, but it’s small so not as crazy as that sounds. Also ask for a Wild Heaven Emergency Drinking Beer -- this bar helped create it. View on Map
Downtown
10am: Find your inner child [oh, and beer] at Centennial Park
Run through the Olympic rings-shaped sidewalk/water fountain, then hit Googie Burger and ask about the current selection of local brew, which will help you generate the courage to ride the giant SkyView Ferris wheel across the street. View on Map
11:30am: Walk inside a giant football and kick a field goal
Between the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Skill Zone and the Playing Field inside the College Football Hall of Fame you can try your quarterback skills, flex in the end zone, and even see yourself win/fail on a 36-foot HD screen. View on Map
1pm: Take the Atlanta Streetcar to eat at Sweet Auburn Curb Market
Ride from the edge of the park past Georgia State to the Sweet Auburn district, and catch lunch at Arepa Mia, Afrodish, Bell St. Burritos, Grindhouse… Hell, eat everything. View on Map
Westside
12pm: Eat an A-Town Creme at Sublime Donuts
Craft doughnuts didn’t really exist in ATL until this bakery opened up near GA Tech. Oh, and it’s open 24 hours, so you can come back later, because you’ll definitely want to. View on Map
1pm: Buy a new shirt, pants, shoes, or vinyl at Sid Mashburn
You’re in ATL, and you’re near one of the fashion industry’s favorite designers’ shops. Why the hell wouldn’t you cop some socks at least? View on Map
2pm: Play beer games at Ormsby’s
Darts and billiards are pretty ubiquitous; not so much with indoor bocce, backgammon, and shuffleboard. Oh, and this beer selection is serious. View on Map
3pm: Get your mojo back at Octane Coffee
It’s situated at a triangle intersection, and they have strong beans from around the world, and also a great selection of local beers and cocktails in case you’re still at it. View on Map
Buckhead
3pm: Taste the taps at SweetWater Brewing
ATL’s biggest craft brewery has an awesome tour and gives you drink tickets to sample suds from 420 to Catch & Release seasonals. View on Map
4pm: Have sushi at Umi; make reservations for cocktails at Himitsu
The sushi is among the city’s best. The Japanese craft cocktails require reservations, so don’t expect them to come cheap, but they’re worth every penny. View on Map
5pm: Visit the Atlanta History Center
It’s way cooler than you might expect when you see photos and stories of Atlanta from the Civil War era to the ‘70s. You can even record a segment for NPR’s StoryCorps while you’re there. View on Map
6pm: Start a world culinary tour on Buford Highway
This could go on forever. Atlanta’s most cultural street has some of the most authentically delicious pho, tacos, curry, and more. Just pull up to a seedy strip mall and indulge.
Midtown
5pm: Throw a frisbee to someone in Piedmont Park
We promise they’ll catch it if you give it some elbow grease.
6pm: Eat a chicken & waffle skewer at 10th & Piedmont
The restaurant’s housed where a famous LGBT bookstore once stood (it still flies Outwrite’s rainbow flag above the building). The skewer comes with GA sorghum syrup, applewood smoked bacon, and hot sauce. That’s Atlanta pride right there. View on Map
7pm: Visit The High Museum of Art
See collages, photography, sculpture and some superbly weird creativity at the city’s always-dope art museum. View on Map
9pm: See a movie at Atlantic Station
Whatever flick you choose, you’ll get extra ATL points for taking the #37 MARTA bus from Arts Center Station to 17th St., where you can walk right up to the cinema. View on Map
Old 4th Ward
6pm: See ollies at Old 4th Ward Skatepark
Skaters put in major work near awesome street art, right on the BeltLine.
7pm: Get a haircut at The Swag Shop
Killer Mike owns it. Hit the chair, get the cut, and pay the bill, or Run The Jewels. View on Map
8pm: Play ping pong at church
Sister Louisa’s Church of The Living Room & Ping-Pong Emporium is a spiritual affair. As is apparent when you see the owner’s paintings of Jesus, Elvis, and MLK while walking inside. View on Map
9pm: Play Tekken 4 and drink a “Donkey Punch” cocktail at Joystick Gamebar
Don’t ask questions. Just power up and play at the O.G. O4W bar-cade. View on Map
10pm: See live music at Venkman’s
Yacht Rock Revue, a gigantically popular ATL cover band, run this Ghostbuster-named comfort food restaurant/ performance hall. Dinner never sounded so delicious (and ‘80s). View on Map
Virginia-Poncey-Highland
8pm: Eat at Ponce City Market
It’s not easy to tell you where to eat in a place with so much culinary talent. Use this guide and chew yourself to satisfaction. View on Map
9pm: Sing hair metal karaoke at Metalsome
You’ll want to get here early; once the sign-up sheet is full, you’re either on or off. If you made it, get ready to shred and head-bang your favorite metal song while backed by a live band. View on Map
10pm: See Blondie dance at Clermont Lounge
Blondie is Atlanta's ageless (meaning totally not young, but still totally fabulous, crazy and unnaturally blonde) exotic dancer, and she does, well, things with beer cans. To put it lightly, she's famous. This might be the most mandatory thing you do in ATL, actually. View on Map
11:30pm: Have a local beer at Atkins Park
It’s the oldest continuously licensed restaurant in town. Have one of their dozens of made-in-ATL craft beers, and feel like you’ve brought 1922 into the future. View on Map
Little 5 Points
6pm: Buy something weird at Junkman’s Daughter
You’ll know when you approach the big crazy sign that you’re in the right place to cop that strange hat, those vintage pants, that glow-in-the-dark thing or some other random item. View on Map
7pm: Eat a burger at The Vortex
Not only is it one of the best you can get in ATL (and has been for years), it’s a biker hangout with a huge skull-shaped entrance, and you just need to trust us. View on Map
8pm: Drink rare beer at The Porter
You have a choice of over 400 of them, and like Brick Store in Decatur, The Porter is always in the global top 10, and usually near the top. View on Map
9pm: See a show at Star Community Bar
It could be Rotknee’s free Monday night comedy show or one of ATL’s many indie bands; regardless of material, Star Bar’s an institution. View on Map
East Atlanta Village
8pm: See a soccer match at Midway Pub
This English Premier League hangout is home to such an enthusiastic crowd that you may just make it through a whole match -- and get as wild as the regulars when there’s a goal... View on Map
9pm: Have a Ferrari at Argosy
It’s a cocktail made with Fernet Branca and Campari, and it’s great for after-dinner -- or before one of their late-night specialty pizzas. View on Map
10pm: Hear live music at The Earl
They’re known for alternative, but they’ve hosted everyone from Vampire Weekend to hometown metal heroes Mastodon. Say you were there when the next big band breaks. View on Map
12am: End with late-night food at Octopus Bar
Ever since this super-late-night spot opened it’s been a go-to for serious after-hours eats. The menu changes daily, but if they have octopus, get it. Obviously. View on Map
Virginia Highland's Clermont Lounge is oh-so many things: a dive bar, a live music venue, a frequent karaoke spot, and, perhaps most notably, Atlanta’s oldest strip club. What more could you ask for?
10th & Piedmont's a "celebration lounge" focuses squarely on artisanal vodkas and shared plates. Check 'em out for a laid-back, swanky feel, plus some of the best chicken and waffles in the ATL.
Located in Midtown's arts district, the High houses over 13,000 works of contemporary and classic art, primarily from the 19th- and 20th-centuries.
This outdoor mall's got everything you could ever want: shopping, dining, drinking, outdoor movies, theater, and more all conveniently located.
Atlanta's most beloved local brewery, SweetWater Brewing Company offers year-round brews like Georgia Brown, IPA, and Extra Pale Ale, and seasonals include Festive Ale and Motor Boat.
Grab a casual dinner & brew at The Porter Beer Bar in L5P, outfitted with comfy wooden booths and exposed bricks.
Featuring a menu that changes daily, Octopus Bar is a quality spot for late-night eats. But keeping in tune with their name, yes, you'll be able to order octopus on pretty much any day you're there.
Love Waffle House? Love Museums? This is the best of both worlds. Learn about the beginnings of one of the South's favorite breakfast locales at the site of the very first Waffle House.
