Every Question You Have About Voting Today in Georgia, Answered

By Published On 11/07/2016 By Published On 11/07/2016
Election
Oren Aks/Thrillist

Congratulations, America: You’ve almost survived Election Season 2016. Sure, you stopped having sex entirely. You gave up porn. You even think “death by meteorite” is a better option than either candidate. But it’s finally coming to an end. To help you safely get off this celibacy-inducing campaign trail, we dug up the answers to every thing you need to know to cast your vote tomorrow… and then find your way to a good cocktail that can help you forget this election season ever happened. 

Am I registered? 

Don't needlessly waste your valuable morning coffee time at the polls, only to find out you didn’t actually remember to register. Check your registration status in advance. Like, now. Thankfully Georgia makes it easy: Just fill in your information at Georgia's voter portal.

If you’re not registered, well, it’s too late. We’re sorry you won’t get to wear a sticker tomorrow that announces you perform your civic duties. 

Where is my polling location?

Once you’re logged in, you can grab your polling location, plus other information like a sample ballot for your area.  

What do I need to bring to vote?

Georgia residents can vote with a valid government-issued ID, Georgia driver's license, government employee photo ID, passport, military photo ID, or tribal ID.

When does my poll open? 

If you're feeling extra-patriotic, you can cast a vote at 7am and make it to one of Atlanta's best coffee shops by 7:17am. 

When does my poll close?

If your AM political commitments are limited to rewatching Alec Baldwin nail his Trump impressions, don't worry: You have until 7pm to vote. Grab a drink afterwards. You deserve it after this election season. 

