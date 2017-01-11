Here's Where You Can See & Buy Atlanta's Most Creative Local Art

Old 4th Ward

Greg Mike, the surrealist pop artist whose visual inventions can be seen all over the city from murals to fences near pizza restaurants, is the owner of this innovative hub for Atlantans. Not only will you see his teeth-chomping “Loudmouf” character (and others from the inside of his mental universe), but you can also expect shows supporting other A-towners, including heavier material from expressionist Trey Moseley, to funner stuff from fellow character-creators R.Land (the guy behind the “Pray for ATL” image seen everywhere), and Chris Hamer.

Downtown

Along with regular dance nights where local DJs and beatmakers play their/your favorites, Eyedrum’s art skews exclusively toward conceptual, noncommercial, and ambitious emerging experimentalists. Though most of the time people are there for their intense concert performances from bands like EDM-ers E.Mills and Shiny Baubles, and the monthly Invent Room Pop shows, where six musicians are randomly put in pairs and trios and made to perform together.