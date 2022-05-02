15 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in Austin

May in Austin is a great time for a whole slew of reasons. The entire town gets in the festive spirit for Cinco de Mayo, the weather is perfect for enjoying the outdoors (including Texas’ finest swimming holes), and it’s when we recognize, celebrate, and show support to our awesome (and growing) AAPI community. Why? Because it’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, y’all! And your support this year means more than ever before. With hate crimes on the rise and the effects of the pandemic on the restaurant scene affecting so many AAPI-owned businesses, the last two years have been extremely tough. So it’s high time we show the community some love, drop some hard-earned cash, and have a helluva great time doing so.

We’ve rounded up everything from stellar Chinese takeout spots, Korean salons, and Japanese booksellers, to unstoppable Vietnamese food trucks and incredible coffee roasters, all deserving of your attention this month and beyond. Raise your boba cups, fire up those chopsticks, and crank up the Blackpink—here are Austin’s most essential AAPI-owned businesses.