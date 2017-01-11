Make Your Pool-Party Dreams a Reality at These 9 Austin Airbnbs

We don’t need to tell you how hot it is outside -- we’re sure the beads of sweat currently dripping down your forehead are a solid reminder -- so if you’re going to spend time outdoors, you damned well better be submerged in a body of water while doing it. In a perfect world, we’d each have access to a private pool, but since ever-increasing rent prices have warranted even certain shanty towns unaffordable, most of us will have to settle for simply renting a place with a pool for the weekend instead. Here are a few of the finest pool-equipped Airbnbs in Austin. Pick one, be the best houseguest you can be, and take a well-deserved water break.