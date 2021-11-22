Lilla & Beth | Photo by Julia Kiem Lilla & Beth | Photo by Julia Kiem

The holidays are coming, and that means it’s time to swipe that plastic. Whilst you may have your sights set on Black Friday, we’d like to divert your attention to Small Business Saturday instead. Why? Well, small businesses have had a much tougher time during the pandemic than the national bigwigs, and shopping local is, as we all know, the best way to support our community while—bonus—reducing our carbon footprint. Plus, who doesn’t appreciate fabulous one-of-a-kind gifts and goodies? Us Austinites are way too cool for cookie-cutter presents. Spread the joy and shop local this holiday season, because Jeff Bezos already has enough yachts and private jets as it is. Here are 16 Austin-based small businesses that deserve some love on November 27.

Barkin Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath | Photo by Sarah Natsumi Moore

Barkin Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath Multiple Locations

Pop-and-pop company Barkin Creek currently operates three Austin locations and counting, each specializing in handcrafted, small-batch gourmet dog meals and premium treats. Looking to splurge on the fur baby even more? The store also has on-site daycare, spa facilities, toys, accessories, and ‘pawsome’ celebratory dog cakes.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Photo courtesy of Flourish

Flourish North Loop

Flourish specializes in house plants and plant design, with a beautiful collection of pots and planters, handmade ceramics, candles, smudge sticks, and incense for sale. The retail store is an expansion of Mingle Jewelry, handmade and also available on-site.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

The Little Gay Shop Airport Blvd

The Little Gay Shop is like one of those year-round Christmas stores, except dedicated to all things Pride. All your rainbow must-haves are here, from books and t-shirts to greeting cards, stationery, and masks. And, best of all, there’s a brilliant selection of artwork for sale exclusively designed by LGBTQIA+ artists.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Thrillist TV History of

Photo courtesy of Folk Potions

Folk Potions Online

Healing queen Raina Rose’s organic herb-infused oils, balms, butters, and soaps are safe for the whole family and handmade here in Texas. Our pick is the Magic Face Oil, which you can use for practically everything—moisturizer, under-eye brightener, make-up remover, and more. It’s so good that celebs from Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) to Aubrey Plaza swear by it.

How to support: Follow their Instagram for pop-up information or purchase online.

Zach Theatre | Photo by Kirk Tuck

Zach Theatre South Lamar

For those who prefer memories to materials, how about tickets to a show? Austin’s performing arts scene will surprise you—in a good way, promise. ZACH is a non-profit that creates intimate theatre experiences, employing over 300 talented local actors, musicians, and designers. Forthcoming shows include A Christmas Carol, The Cat in the Hat, and The Sound of Music.

How to support: Stop by the box office or purchase tickets online.

Photo courtesy of Tiny Pies

Tiny Pies Multiple locations

These grandma-style pies in miniature form are not only adorable but delicious, baked daily from scratch using four-generation-old recipes. Taste for yourself at their retail outposts on Burnet Road, South Lamar, Lakeway, and Westlake, and then share the love with a tiny pie gift box.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase nationwide shipping via Goldbelly.

Urban Betty South Congress and 38th Street

Urban Betty’s Chell Neff has created a line of unscented hair products in response to her own personal struggle with migraines triggered by scents. Her clean shampoos and conditioners are free of all the bad stuff—phthalates, sulfates, silicones, parabens, dyes, pore-clogging oils and formaldehyde/formaldehyde releasers—and never ever tested on animals.

How to support: Stop by for in-store booking or book and purchase products online.

Photo courtesy of Nina Berenato Jewelry

Nina Berenato Jewelry Domain Northside

The cat’s out the bag tustin’s best hidden gem, with Texan A-Listers from Beyonce to Megan Thee Stallion coveting the jewelry designer’s wild and gorgeous bespoke creations. Step into Austin’s only all-girl metalsmithing studio, storefront, and art-gallery and you might even catch Nina herself at the back working her magic. Jewelry aside, the store also sells products made by other women for added Girl Power action.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase and sign up for classes online.

The Paper + Craft Pantry East Austin

Stationery nerds, welcome to your dreamland. The Paper + Craft Pantry houses independently designed stationery and paper goods from local artists such as Kathy Phantastic, Meg Ya Look, and Little Green Press. They also host weekly community-focused creative workshops where you can learn everything from chalk lettering to leather bookbinding. A portion of profits from their in-house line is donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Black Mamas ATX, to boot.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or sign up for workshops online.

Asahi Imports Burnet Road

This surprisingly well-stocked little import shop is Austin’s only exclusively Japanese market. Expect Japanese specialty food, ingredients, candy, sake, beers, household goods, and origami alongside a bevy of stocking-stuffers. They also have a brilliant onigiri counter, but you better hurry—the tasty rice triangles usually sell out by late lunchtime.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Lilla & Beth Mueller

Cuteness overload. This local Austin boutique has something for everyone—gemstone bracelets, slippers with emojis on them, kimonos, travel-themed stationery, candles, and so much more. You’ll probably end up with a few gifts for yourself, as it’s all so irresistible.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping.

Photo courtesy of Paws on Chicon

Paws on Chicon East Austin and South Congress

Because we’re a city totally obsessed with pets, here’s another one for the pups. Paws on Chicon sports a huge selection of quality, wholesome grub for dogs and cats, plus toys, collars, beds, and ultra-cute clothing. There’s also a self-serve dog wash in case your four-legged pal needs a pre-holiday scrub.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

East Austin Succulents Cactus & Succulent Nursery East Austin

Give your home some Texan twang with an offering from this team of young gardeners putting together stunning arrangements of potted cacti and other succulents. They’re always full of ideas, so customers can expect a wide variety of new and interesting plants, pottery, and art upon each visit.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Photo courtesy of New Origin Shop

New Origin Shop Hill Country Galleria

Your one-stop-shop for fashion, gifts, homeware, and crafts, New Origin Shop was founded by Sierra Lewis on a mission to provide unique and affordable goods to customers eager to support independent makers and small businesses. In addition to their own line, Sierra’s brother Frederic also owns handcrafted beaded jewelry retailer Soul Rebel Jewelry.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Margot Blair Floral | Photo by FOH NYC

Margot Blair Floral Downtown

Margot Blair Floral is an Austin wedding staple, and now her colorful, romantic arrangements can be purchased for life’s smaller moments. Fareground food hall houses their retail cart, peddling single stems, bouquets and gift boxes. While you’re there, make a day of it by wandering local stalls including Austin Jam, Texas Hill Country Olive Co, and Dude, Sweet Chocolate.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase and sign up for virtual flower classes online.

Walton’s Fancy and Staple | Photo by Dani Parsons

Walton’s Fancy and Staple Downtown

In need of quality local coffee? Head to Walton’s for a bag of their special blend by Cuvée Coffee in Austin Texas, vacuum-sealed for freshness in 12-ounce packages. The store, owned by Austin darling Sandra Bullock, sells a selection of pantry goodies, dog treats, and candles. If all that shopping works up an appetite, hang around for Walton’s awesome build-your-own sandwich lunch.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping.