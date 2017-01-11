All the Reasons We're Ridiculously Excited for ACL

While there are certain happenings this fall we’re a little worried about (*cough* the election *cough*), it’s nice to know there’s at least one event we can ensure will be excellent: Austin City Limits. Now in its 15th year, the festival has weathered some serious changes -- just like the city -- which aim to preserve it as an event unlike any other. Hundreds of thousands of attendees will make the pilgrimage to Zilker to catch sweaty performances from artists ranging from the locally loved to Top-40 famous.

While many of you likely have tickets to one or both of the weekends (Sept 30th-Oct 2nd; Oct 5th-7th) already, we’re here to do the right thing: guilt the rest of you into going. Here are a few of the many reasons we’re stoked for this year’s fest.