Everything You Need to Do in Austin This Spring

You know what’s better than one dog? THOUSANDS OF DOGS, many of them in cute outfits, willing to pose with you against a wall of selfie backdrops. With a carnival costume theme, and a registration fee that comes with a T-shirt (with a dog on it, one hopes) and goodie bag, all of it benefitting the good work of Service Dogs Inc, you and your pooch are sure to give it a round of a-paws (sorry).

Cost: $15-$100