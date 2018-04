Everything You Need to Do in Austin This Spring

Austin turns into even more of a chaotic mess than normal with the annual arrival of this pricey multimedia fest, but if you haven’t thrown down the exorbitant sum required for a badge or wristband, don’t worry; there’s still plenty of free shows, parties, and RSVP events you can attend. Check out Showlist Austin for a rundown of free shows, or sign up for RSVPster to get on the inside track. Then, check out our guide to the top SXSW mistakes you need to avoid , and have at it.Varies