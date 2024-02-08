Ring In the Lunar New Year in Austin at These Year of the Dragon Events

February 10, 8 pm

Highland

At Soupleaf’s Lunar New Year celebration, you can watch the simmering of the hot pot and the vibrant energy of a traditional lion dance all at the same time. While there, shabu-shabu to your heart’s content with a selection of Soupleaf’s normal menu of pork belly and brisket, as well as special event add-ons like lobster and wagyu. Your mealtime fun concludes with an enchanting display of the lion dance, which is performed with the intention of chasing away evil spirits and welcoming good luck for the upcoming year.

February 10, 1–2pm

North Austin, Free admission

Experience the full cultural impact of Lunar New Year at Austin Community College’s Lunar New Year Festival. While there, you can witness performances from a variety of East and Southeast cultures, including a lion dance, tai chi, and other forms of dance and music. And, even though it's on a college campus, the event is not just for coeds, but a celebration perfect for all ages.

February 12, 5–9 pm

Wu Chow Downtown

Wu Chow Downtown’s Lunar New Year Party has all the ingredients for a night as wonderful as their soup dumplings are tasty. The event promises speciality versions of their signature tiki cocktails, as well as a bunch of scrumptious appetizers, including egg rolls—which are served on Lunar New Year as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. After some sips and snacks, you can enjoy a performance by lion dancers as they parade throughout the restaurant. And, with the night benefitting local animal shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, you can justify your partying with a good cause.

February 17, 10 am–4 pm

East Austin, Free entry

Start off the next twelve months on a sweet note, by bouncing on over to East Austin pastry paradise, OMG Squee. The dessert shop, which was featured in an Austin episode of Queer Eye, is going big with a blow-out party to honor the Lunar New Year, as well as the business’ fourth anniversary. It’s a given that OMG Squee will be serving up some tasty kawaii treats, including their trademark macaroons and butter mochi donuts in flavors exclusive to the bash. You can then ride out the resulting sugar rush with a drink from the bar, tunes from DJ Mike Swing, a performance of a lion dance, and wares from the event’s pop-up market, which features vendors from the local AAPI small business community.

February 18, 11 am

East Austin, $10 suggested donation

For the third year in a row, East Austin’s most adorable stationary shop, The Paper + Craft Pantry, is hosting an epic Lunar New Year party at their base in Springdale General. The family-friendly event has lots for the wee ones to enjoy, such as face painting and story time. However, with a market featuring over 30 vendors of Asian descent, traditional dance performances, and origami demos, there’s plenty of good times for grown folks as well.