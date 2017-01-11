7 Underrated Austin Swimming Holes Less Overrun Than Barton Springs

The only way to tolerate being outdoors this time of year is with activities involving fresh, cool natural bodies of water and a sixer. We’ve all laid out on the cool, green grass that surrounds Deep Eddy Pool and hung out with the cool kids at Barton Springs. But, what about the places that get a little less love (and way fewer human bodies, hogging up all the space)? Well, here they are for you to explore this extremely hot and grueling summer.

Jacob’s Well

Wimberley

About an hour southwest of Austin -- in Wimberley, Texas -- Jacob’s Well is a cool getaway. It’s also notoriously dangerous for those who disobey rules about diving from the cliff into the small 13ft-wide opening. But enjoyed safely, the perennial spring (which reaches depths of over 100ft!) is a tranquil masterpiece.