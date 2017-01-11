What People in Austin Say and What They Really Mean

“#bartonsprings #bartonsprung #summer #Austin #ATX #nofilter #blessed”

Translation: I spent two hours on a Saturday afternoon waiting in line and sweating balls while being surrounded by way too many kids and drinking beer out of a Big Gulp cup so I could get this obligatory seasonal Instagram post. I won’t be back until it’s time to do this again next summer. (And fine, I totally used a filter.)

“So, you’re sure this is vegan?”

Translation: I know you’ve got a green V or a leaf or whatever designated icon next to this menu item and that this is Austin where people actually know what the word vegan means, but we’re still living in a country that celebrates topping bacon with more bacon so I really need some verbal confirmation with accompanying eye contact here. If it turns out this isn’t vegan, I will stab you with this salad fork.. or more likely only tip 15% and write a really disappointed Yelp review.