How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Austin This November

As Sean Combs once declared many monikers ago, “Vote or Die.” While we don’t want to bring up anything that encourages you to increase the time of your nightly doom-scrolling, P. Diddy does have a point—from civil rights to the Second Amendment, who you choose on your ballot this year is just as important as ever. And, in 2022, it’s all going down on Tuesday, November 8th—when a whopping 35 Senate seats and all of the seats in the House of Representatives will be on the line. In the Lone Star state, especially, the highly contested race between Democrat Beto O’Rourke, and incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, for Governor will come to the kind of conclusion which every CNN anchor is sure to call a “nail-biter.” So, whether you’re a proud patriotic regular, or a first-time voter, we got the D.L. on the polls including how to register, where to vote, and what’s on the ballot. Now, get out there and make our Forefathers (and Diddy) proud.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating