The countdown is on. For two weekends in October, Austin will come alive once more with festival-goers, here to witness the spectacle that is Austin City Limits. This year's line-up includes Pink, Lil Nas X, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sza, and Flume, and promises to be even bigger and better than last year’s sloshy mudfest.

Now that you’ve sorted tickets and selected your ACL crew, it’s time to decide on a base. Those keen to avoid traffic will want to stay in the downtown area, walking or Lime Scooter distance to the event in Zilker Park. Those adamant on ridesharing (tip: have your driver drop you by the trail) have a few more options, with regards to accommodation on the edge or just outside downtown’s parameters.

As veteran ACL-goers we’ve selected the best spots to be during Austin’s number one music festival. Some are performer approved, some have sweet ACL deals, and some throw legendary parties throughout the festivities. All are within easy reach of the gates. You can’t go wrong with any of these awesome ACL stays, so march on up in your cowboy boots and let’s get lit this fall.