Austin’s 13 Best Hotels for ACL 2022 and Beyond
Here are the coolest digs in the heart of all the action.
The countdown is on. For two weekends in October, Austin will come alive once more with festival-goers, here to witness the spectacle that is Austin City Limits. This year's line-up includes Pink, Lil Nas X, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sza, and Flume, and promises to be even bigger and better than last year’s sloshy mudfest.
Now that you’ve sorted tickets and selected your ACL crew, it’s time to decide on a base. Those keen to avoid traffic will want to stay in the downtown area, walking or Lime Scooter distance to the event in Zilker Park. Those adamant on ridesharing (tip: have your driver drop you by the trail) have a few more options, with regards to accommodation on the edge or just outside downtown’s parameters.
As veteran ACL-goers we’ve selected the best spots to be during Austin’s number one music festival. Some are performer approved, some have sweet ACL deals, and some throw legendary parties throughout the festivities. All are within easy reach of the gates. You can’t go wrong with any of these awesome ACL stays, so march on up in your cowboy boots and let’s get lit this fall.
Fairmont Austin
The biggest hotel downtown packs a festival’s worth of fun times. Fairmont Austin is where to party during ACL. Rules & Regs, by their rooftop pool, is always heaving, even outside of events season. All 1,048 room options are stylishly outfitted and the views over Lady Bird Lake or the cityscape are stellar, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and prime positioning. When you need a post-ACL-detox visit their spa. The solariums with saline soaking pool, eucalyptus steam grotto, and European dry heat sauna are recovery gold. Speaking of gold, they also have a Fairmont Gold (hotel within a hotel) experience, where the VIPs of ACL hideout.
Rooms start at around $200
Canopy by Hilton Austin Downtown
Those looking to take the after-party to Sixth Street stay should retreat to Canopy. You’ll find it on the (slightly) quieter west side, but still within walking distance to all the bars, clubs, and honky tonks. Rooms are contemporary, urban accessible, with all the tech you could need, and the pool bar is one of the best places to soak up Texan sun (cue: Leon Bridges). Their restaurant, Verbena, is a brilliant hangout for brunch, and if you can’t find a table, head across the road for Walton’s, Sandra Bullock’s cafe and brunch spot.
Rooms start at around $190
The LINE Austin
Being downtown and right next to the trail means you’ll practically be on your way to the music as soon as you step out of the front doors. The LINE was fittingly once home to a jazz club that broadcast live on local radio back in the sixties, so it’s part of downtown’s live music history. Now it's one of the coolest stays along the river. Rooms come with floor-to-ceiling-windows for ample light (or not—there are blackout curtains), walk-in rain showers, and products by Cowshed. On-site amenities include a saltwater infinity pool, Veracruz taco counter, and a restaurant by Top Chef winner, Kristen Kish.
Rooms start at around $156
Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt
This place screams rock ‘n roll in the most sophisticated sense and in 2021 we spotted many of the ACL lineup strolling through Van Zandt’s doors—hey there, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus. The Rainey Street District establishment was, after all, designed with music tastemakers in mind. Think record players in-suite, grand pianos, rock literature, and live music. Head down to the restaurant and bar, Geraldine’s, to watch local talent take to the stage alongside sharing plates and a cocktail.
Rooms start at around $200
Hotel Zaza
Theatrics and pop art are the themes of Hotel Zaza; you’ll walk by walls covered in celebrity portraits in quirky styles, perfect for keeping with the theme of musical A-List. Rooms here are Texan luxe, with plenty of color, bathrooms with a retro twist, and warm, comfy throws. Group Therapy is its top place to eat, located right by the pool. Meanwhile, on the ground floor you’ll wake up at cafe, Perfect Strangers, or get pampered at their surprisingly tranquil ZaSpa.
Rooms start at around $300
Aloft Austin Downtown
Congress Avenue has a lot of draws, from the Paramount Theater to The Jones Center, leading all the way up to the State Capitol. Aloft sits right along with the landmarks; a tower of rooms decked in blues, with smart TVs, ergonomic workspaces, and oversized windows where you’ll get views of all the festivity downstairs. Check out their restaurant, Caroline, and take your drinks upstairs to their rooftop which is decked in games to blow off some steam.
Rooms start at around $105
Omni Austin Hotel Downtown
Need a lil’ respite from the madness? Look no further than Omni Downtown Austin. Though it’s set in downtown in the heart of it all, its location on San Jacinto is distinctly quieter, and here you’ll get a solid night’s sleep before the mayhem. In 2021, the hotel underwent a multi-million-dollar makeover, so everything is extra chic and sparkling new from the lobby up. There are 393 guest rooms with thoughtful sculptures, spacious work counters that come with all the smart tech you could need, and bathrooms with excellent lighting. This is the grown-up stay (or one for the Tauruses) during ACL.
Rooms start at around $210
W Austin
The W is at the core of downtown, joined to the famed ACL Live at the Moody Theater, in case you’re going to one of the off-Zilker gigs. Rooms here are bold with a touch of disco heaven, and if you’re traveling with pals then we suggest one of their humongous two-bedroom suites that are perfect for sharing (and celebrating in). Don’t miss the W’s famous drag brunches downstairs at TRACE, their sultry vinyl-clad bar, or the rooftop pool, which seems to always have a party on during festival times.
Rooms start at around $230
Colton House
One for the revelers who stay for both weekends. Colton House offers home-away-from-home comforts like kitchen and washer/dryer (things can get terribly sweaty at ACL!). This relatively recent addition to South Congress is a boutique accented stay that features only suites, so you’ll have a ton of space to relax and unwind. Perhaps so much so you host the pre-drinking. If not, there’s also a downstairs patio and bar, where a glorious green space sits with a heated outdoor swimming pool adjacent to coffee and cocktail bar Simona’s. Colton House will be running ACL promotions this year, including 50% off one night when booking four, and deals with free parking.
Rooms start at around $199
Those in ATX for culture will want to stay at this historic place. The Stephen F Austin (aka ‘Father of Texas’) Royal Sonesta Hotel sits right in the middle of Congress Avenue, beside the Paramount Theatre, and has been hosting visitors for nearly a century. Inside, things are a tad on the worn side, but we find it charming and full of character. Be sure to try a humongous burger from the downstairs Roaring Fork restaurant, and check out Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace, which is the only outdoor terrace along Congress Avenue.
Rooms start at around $175
Firehouse Hostel and Lounge
ACL tickets burn a hole through your wallet? Then make up for it by staying at the Firehouse Hostel, a lively stay right off Brazos St, behind Sixth Street. Once an old fire station, this cozy stay features shared dorms as well as private suites, if you and the pals want to treat yourself without blowing the budget. Best of all, behind a bookshelf at reception is the Firehouse Lounge, their brilliant speakeasy serving prohibition-era drinks among an inviting crowd and setting.
Bunk beds start at around $39
AT&T Hotel and Conference Center
If you’re heading to ACL with friends enrolled at UT, then get a room on the edge of downtown and the campus district, so y’all can ride back together. AT&T Hotel is a trusted stay steps from the university and the UT Tower. There are 297 rooms in soothing earth tones equipped with flexible workspaces, free WiFi, mini-fridge, and there’s a ton of space to stretch your festival legs. Fine dining restaurant, The Carillon, recently reopened for your farewell ACL dinner.
Rooms start at around $160
ARRIVE East Austin
Slightly farther out, but by no means in the middle of nowhere. ARRIVE is one for the cool kids and local artists hanging East. The design hotel has become an architectural landmark for the area, and the rooms reflect its thoughtful aesthetic. Each is decked in stylish oak and pine, with Turkish towels, Apple TVs, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, and mini-fridge. The only downside is that they don’t come with coffee-making facilities, but thankfully Sixth Street more than rises up when it comes to cafes. This place is best for checking out local talent while in town for the big international stage.
Rooms start at around $140