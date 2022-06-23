With a DJ thumping EDM, margaritas ordered by the pitcher, and a plethora of ladies accenting their swimwear with high heels, the WET Deck (aka pool at the W Austin hotel) is as close as you’ll get to a Vegas-style pool party in the Lone Star state. This is not the place to spend a relaxing day reading a book and napping by the water; however, it is the place to show off how your twerking skills remain on point even when your body is submerged. Every weekend, the legendary daytime parties are always packed—and might just give you flashbacks to the time you went to a Tiësto concert. In the high-energy atmosphere of the WET Deck, those seeking summer romance may find some much needed relief from the Tinder scene—people are there to mingle, which makes it a great opportunity to flirt with strangers IRL (remember that?) in minimal clothing. So, you’ll most likely want to dress to impress—and be sure to hydrate beforehand, cause your outfit won't be the only thing going all out.