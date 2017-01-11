Austin's Most Beautiful Runs That'll Make You Actually Want to Work Out

Now that the weather is turning from “hell-ish” to “hell yeah!”, Austin’s fit community -- and those of us who aspire to one day consider being fit -- can hit the ground running, literally. Whether you prefer nature trails or city streets, we’ve got something for runners of any level with these 10 circuits equipped with nice scenery.

South Austin

Length: 5 miles

The Slaughter Creek Trail inside Slaughter Creek Preserve near the Circle C neighborhood in southwest Austin is a loop nestled alongside wildlife and wildflowers in a prairie setting. The trail -- which is partially covered in crushed granite -- is shared among hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians. Like most of Austin’s great spots, it will be more crowded on weekends. To access the trail, park in the free lot located right off of FM 1826 near the creek. A sign that reads “Water Quality Management Area” next to an unmarked road leads to the tiny parking lot. Slaughter Creek Preserve Trail opens at dawn, closes at dusk, and there are no dogs allowed.