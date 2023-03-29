The Best Spas in Austin to Relax and Unwind

Photo courtesy of Omni Barton Creek

Austin may first and foremost be a legendary destination to get lit: rooftop bars, music festivals, and barbecues. But did you know that it can also be a place for R&R? After all, there’s gotta be somewhere for Austinites to seek refuge from the mayhem. Thankfully, you’ll find everything from swanky downtown spas to lakeside spa resorts out west, offering a tranquil haven to reset the body and melt away in bliss. No matter if you’re looking for a classic massage or facial to self-soothe after a long week at work, a side-by-side couple’s experience to spoil the boo, or a new-age therapy like those Infrared saunas you saw on that Anna Delvey series, the spas in Bat City will most certainly get any pace dialed down to ahhh. Here are the best sanctuaries to retreat to in Austin.

10 of the Best Spas in Austin Fairmont Spa Austin Downtown

Of all the downtown hotel spas, this is one of the biggest and best. Fairmont’s expansive area features nine newly renovated treatment rooms (including VIP couples’ suites) and heavenly solariums with saline soaking pools, eucalyptus steam grotto, and European dry heat sauna. Oh, and the views from here are magnificent. In terms of massage, try the Colorado River Hot Stone to boost circulation if you’re heading out on Rainey, or get the glow with a Vegan Facial if sticking around for caviar and bubbles at Room 725. Miraval Austin West Austin

Need an escape from the city and have bags of cash (you lucky thing, you)? Spend a day or an entire weekend at Miraval Austin. The beautiful 220-acre wellness resort is an all-classes and all-food-inclusive situation with a no-tipping policy, meaning you literally can switch off from anything that isn’t to do with your body and the Hill Country surroundings. Spa picks include the Hammam, a coffee-sugar exfoliation, wrap, purifying jasmine-rose clay application, and shower, followed by an aromatherapy massage and body butter. VIVA Day Spa Multiple locations

VIVA Day Spa is kind of like an awesome mega store for wellness: Get all your spa needs taken care of, then grab items to-go at checkout. Perfect for appointments in between WFH hours (and it helps that there are three locations in town—South Lamar, West 35th, and Domain Northside) and making this an easy visit for the busy bee. The 30-minute express facial (with dual cleansers, toner, steam, exfoliation, moisturizer, and sun protection) will have you back outside with a brand-new face!

Photo courtesy of Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness South Lamar

There are locations of this Austin-born business all over the city, but our favorite is the South Lamar location, not just because it’s a short dash off the running trail, but because of the friendly service and multitude of futuristic (and effective) treatments available. There are both Cryotherapy and Infrared Therapy oxygen tanks. Plus, find IV drips, hydra facials, and even compression therapy. If you don’t know what these are, then they probably aren’t for you, but if you’re a fitness fanatic, follow celebrities, or generally love experimenting, you’re going to have a new bucket list of things to try in ATX. Milk + Honey Multiple locations

A long-time trusted day spa, Milk + Honey offers a full range of spa services including massage, waxing, lashes, and nail therapy, under a stunning design-forward space that’s a welcome air of calm the moment you walk in—even at its downtown location. Which is crucial after a night of reveling. You’ll need the Detox Steam and Massage treatment: a body brushing, invigorating steam treatment paired with an aromatherapy massage. Couples should look out for seasonal love retreat packages, too. Lake Austin Spa Resort West Austin

Another westside getaway, Lake Austin Spa Resort is just the romantic weekend escape you and your hardworking beau have been searching for. If you can’t swing a full weekend, then at least spend a day at the resort’s Lakehouse Spa. The LakeHouse Full Day Away package includes two 50-minute treatments and one 80-minute treatment of your choosing, plus lunch and a gift. Be warned, it’s a bit of a splurge at $845 per person per package. But y’all worked real hard to deserve that, right?

Hiatus Spa + Retreat Downtown

Hiatus gives downtowners a chance to recharge for the week ahead with an arm’s list of treatments designed to get you looking and feeling your best. The Sparkler is a facial designed to brighten skin and reduce sun damage, whereas the expansive MedSpa offers everything from Botox to Kybella (double-chin treatment). Acupuncture, waxing, massage, and mani-pedi are also available.

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Austin

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Austin Downtown

The Spa at the Four Seasons is always a luxurious moment of calm. Though it is in the heart of downtown, the spa is lakeside-facing, meaning guests waiting in the relaxation lounge are transported away from the hustle and bustle and into the serenity of nature. There’s a huge Himalayan salt wall to benefit the respiratory system. Treatment-wise, you can’t go wrong with one of The Spa’s signature massages, including the aromatherapy option which uses Swedish expert Kerstin Florian’s essential blends. Mokara Spa at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Barton Creek

A 13,000-square-foot spa retreat out in the woods, just 20 minutes drive from downtown? Sign us up! Mokara Spas can be found at a bunch of Omni’s but this one has got perfect Hill Country views by the poolside. In addition, spa amenities include a relaxation lounge, steam room, sauna, and indoor heated whirlpool, while the treatment list features a full body balance ritual that incorporates CBD scrub, wrap, scalp serum, and massage. Mokara also has an excellent cafe serving healthy and nutritious meals. Verbena Spa Downtown

One of the smaller spas in town, Verbena offers a spa treatment like no other: the Tequila massage. You’ll start with an (optional) sip of Casa del Sol Blanco tequila to ignite fire to your senses, then a short meditation reflection, before a full body massage using the healing oils of agave and tequila. Verbena can be found at the chic Proper Hotel on 2nd Street.