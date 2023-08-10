Peer into the Abyss with These Stellar Stargazing Spots in and Around Austin

Obviously, state parks are optimal areas for scanning the universe above. One of the closest options would be Blanco State Park, which is about an hour drive from Austin. With the park located on the banks of the spring-fed Blanco River, you can spend the day dipping in the water, and the night looking at the Big Dipper.

Distance: 50 miles

Inks Lake State Park is also a 60-minute ride away. There, you can take a starry stroll through Inks Lake’s nine-miles worth of hiking trails.

Distance: 67 miles

Two hours out of the city is an essential, bucket-list spot for every Texan: Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. The site’s pink granite dome is a sight all by itself, but its official designation as an International Dark Sky Park guarantees equally magnificent views when the sun sets.

Distance: 96 miles

Another place which carries the International Dark Sky Park seal of approval is South Llano River State Park. Clocking in at a solid three-hour drive from Austin, it is a little further out than most. However, your time in the car will be rewarded with spectacular views of the Milky Way.

Distance: 146 miles

If the tent-pitching and Tevas-wearing scene is not your vibe, there’s other alternatives that won’t have you straying too far from civilization. Only 25-minutes away, the nearby city of Elgin is a beloved haven for cosmic enthusiasts. You can park anywhere among their fields of farmland and catch a pretty planetoid panorama, but locals will tell you the best views are found by the stretch along Highway 95.

Distance: 26 miles

Lake Travis

While Devil’s Cove on Lake Travis may be better known as a mecca for bachelor party barges, it is also a stunning place to stargaze post-day drinking. Take a boat out there at night, and you’ll find the rave music replaced by the tranquil silence of the celestial sky. And, for a true retreat, drive for a little over an hour to the Canyon of the Eagle Resort. The luxury hotel in Hill Country counts an actual observatory among their many amenities. Guests can book a session to peer into outer space through one of their high-end telescopes, guided by their staff astronomer.

Distance: 20 miles