Where to Score the Best Thrift Store Finds in Austin

The best thing about thrifting is not the chance to rock an authentic pair of Air Jordans straight from the '90s. Instead, it’s the fact that by buying used, you're reducing the amount of waste collecting in trash piles and polluting our planet—read about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and you’ll see what we’re talking about. This core concept, of thrifting for the greater good, extends even further at East Austin shop, Treasure City Thrift. The collectively owned store works daily toward the objective of zero-waste, selling items at low prices in an effort to throw away as little as possible—to the point where they give away unsold items for nothing at their monthly event, the Really Really Free Market. But, the deals at Treasure City are so massive—including a selection of 25-cent items—you’ll want to pop by more than just once every thirty days. It has the usual thrift mainstays, but what’s really special here are the bins of various power cords for sale. Whether you need an iPhone charger, ethernet cable, or replacement for that electronic thingamabob you threw out, only to inconveniently need later, they might have it there—and for a dollar, to boot.