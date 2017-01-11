The Ultimate Austin Tubing Guide

Partying on land? Psh, how passé. Summer’s here, which means it’s time to take your weekend activities to the water and head to one of the key tubing spots in and around Austin to get your float on. From the slow & secluded to the packed & popular, there’s a destination guaranteed to meet your aquatic needs, whether you’re looking to relax or get rowdy. Trust us. We’ve got the seven top tubing spots worth hitting up, along with info on rentals, booze regulations, and navigation.

San Marcos River

San Marcos, TX (approximately 30 miles from Austin)

Tube rentals: Texas State Tubes is a solid choice for tube rentals and necessary transport along the San Marcos River. A shuttle ride and tube rental will run you $18, while if you opt to bring your own tube, the three-hour float will only cost you $11. There are also early-bird prices, student & military discounts, and Tuesday specials available.

Booze rules: Drink up (no glass or styrofoam).



Looking for some good, clean fun? San Marcos has you covered, literally, with spring-fed waters that are among the cleanest you’ll find in Texas. The water is surrounded by vegetation and makes for a pretty damn gorgeous float as it weaves through Downtown San Marcos and the Texas State campus. For extra excitement, plan your excursion around Float Fest (July 16-17). The two-day festival combines camping, tubing, and tunes, with a 2016 lineup boasting both big names -- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Chromeo, Future Islands, and more—and Austin acts like BUHU and Holiday Mountain.