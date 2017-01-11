Austin's Pedicab Drivers Tell Their Worst and Weirdest Customer Stories

Don't mess with Wonder Woman

So I dress up as Wonder Woman -- I’ve been doing that for five years in Austin.

One time, I picked these guys up outside of Rio, and I had negotiated a price ($10 each) to take them back to Brazos and Sixth. We go down the alleyway, and as soon as we do, one of the guys slaps me on the butt.

I said, “Dude, that’s not cool. I’m your driver, keep your hands to yourself.”

I’m on Sixth, going up the hill, and the other friend does it. I said, “This is ridiculous. I’m going to drop you off here,” and they’re laughing, and the other guy slaps me again really hard.

I said, “This time, y’all are playing me 20 bucks apiece, and I’m dropping you off by the police.” I’m trying to make it past the light, and I can feel these guys adjusting, and I know they’re going to run for it. One was quite a bit taller than the other, and the tall one was on the left and the other was on the right. The tall one took off, and I grabbed the other one by his shirt and twisted it around in my grip so he couldn’t get out.