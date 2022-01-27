When much of the country thinks about Austin, they often picture a few key things: live music, big dog parks, and good food options. But many people are unaware of just how deep Austin’s cultural roots run—and, unfortunately, the historical significance and modern day influence of Austin's Black community, in particular, is all too often overlooked.

Austin is one of the few major cities with a growing overall population but a dwindling Black population, with the share of the total population dropping from 8% to 7% over the past decade. Some businesses, however, have made great efforts to recenter Austin’s Black community in the stories we tell about the city, and companies like Black Austin Tours, run by Austin native Javier Wallace, have made it their central mission. Elsewhere, community organizations such as Six Square work to celebrate the artistic legacy of East Austin, which has traditionally been the home of Black Austinites.

Despite it all, Austin’s Black community is still here. From bookstores to spice shops, here are 15 proud and prominent Black-owned local businesses to support during the upcoming Black History month and beyond.