15 Essential Black-Owned Businesses You Should Know in Austin
From local tour companies to unstoppable food trucks, it’s time to spread the love.
When much of the country thinks about Austin, they often picture a few key things: live music, big dog parks, and good food options. But many people are unaware of just how deep Austin’s cultural roots run—and, unfortunately, the historical significance and modern day influence of Austin's Black community, in particular, is all too often overlooked.
Austin is one of the few major cities with a growing overall population but a dwindling Black population, with the share of the total population dropping from 8% to 7% over the past decade. Some businesses, however, have made great efforts to recenter Austin’s Black community in the stories we tell about the city, and companies like Black Austin Tours, run by Austin native Javier Wallace, have made it their central mission. Elsewhere, community organizations such as Six Square work to celebrate the artistic legacy of East Austin, which has traditionally been the home of Black Austinites.
Despite it all, Austin’s Black community is still here. From bookstores to spice shops, here are 15 proud and prominent Black-owned local businesses to support during the upcoming Black History month and beyond.
Multiple locations
Black Austin Tours offers curious locals and visitors alike a fresh and intensely knowledgeable perspective on the city. As mentioned, the company is helmed by celebrated storyteller and Austin insider Javier Wallace. He articulates his know-how and personal connection to the city via three different, ultra-engaging guided tours. Stretch your legs, see the city in a whole new light, and gain a greater understanding of Austin’s ever-thriving local Black community.
How to Support: Book a tour online.
Rosedale
Black Pearl Books is a well-loved independent and community-oriented bookstore. Originally a pop-up and online shop only, they now also carry the latest and greatest releases at their brick-and-mortar store. Their expertly curated collection is sure to have something for readers of all stripes. To boot, teachers and librarians receive a 15% discount when ordering in-store.
How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or order online.
North Lamar
Founded by now 23-year-old artist Imani Tatum, Nana’s Prayers Tattoo Studio is a wonderful place to check out if you’ve been pondering a new way to express yourself. They have a close-knit team of talented artists that can hook you up with some great new ink, all while expressly focusing on creating inclusive spaces for BIPOC folks in Austin.
How to support: Contact via Instagram for booking information.
West Campus & Oakhill
JP’s Pancake Company has long been a popular University of Texas hotspot. Proudly self-described as Austin's first pancake food truck, JP's offers tasty treats that you aren't likely to find elsewhere. Choose from their list of "Certified Bangers" like the 2 PAC (white chocolate chip pancakes topped with blackberries and blackberry syrup), or build your own from a variety of bases and toppings. The idea proved so successful, they recently opened up a second location in Oakhill.
How to support: Stop by for counter service.
Virtual
Awkward Auntie makes beautiful hand-dyed home decor guaranteed to lighten up even the drabbest of spaces. Owner Sarah Miller—an auntie to seven lucky kids—creates charming and gorgeously crafted items like skull and heart-shaped planters and their crystal-accented soap dishes. It’s the ideal place to track down a housewarming gift or a new item to spruce up your own living room.
How to support: Browse and order online.
Multiple locations
Some vegan ice cream companies struggle with hitting the right texture, but Austin’s beloved Luv Fats Ice Cream hits the mark and then some. Using avocado and coconut milk as a base, these innovators serve up creamy and rich scoops that are hard to beat, and they incorporate a ton of local ingredients into their unique seasonal combinations. Past flavors include Caramel Rosemary, Kenyan Coffee, Sourdough Toast and Peach Jam, and umami-loaded Soy Sauce. Follow them on Instagram for the latest on new creations and local availability.
How to support: Stop by your nearest vendor or preorder online for pickup at the Texas Farmers Market at Mueller.
Westlake Hills
Getting their start via small stands at the Central Texas Farmers Market, Soul Popped Gourmet Popcorn transforms your favorite Southern flavors into snackable form. Chow down on crowd-pleasers like Heavenly Macaroni & Cheese, Big Momma's Fried Chicken, and Buttered Corn Off-the-Cob. You can also get down with a whole mess of flavors thanks to their create-your-own option.
How to support: Stop by the Barton Creek Mall location or order online.
East Austin
This spot is perfect for those looking for a welcoming bar environment—just minus the alcohol. Founded by former substance abuse counselor Chris Marshall, Sans Bar is Austin’s only fully non-alcoholic bar. Known for their wide range of booze-free beers and artisan mocktails, folks across the sobriety spectrum here are welcomed with open arms. It’s also frequented by people supporting their non-drinking friends as well as those who simply feel like drinking less and socializing more.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or sign up online to learn about special community events.
Multiple locations
The Caribreoso Flavour Boutique has been assisting home cooks in wowing their friends with brilliantly spiced dishes since 2017. This shop marries together Caribbean, Creole, and Southern inspiration to deliver a range of expertly crafted seasonings, sauces, and coffees. Many of their signature creations are intentionally salt-free, allowing innovative chefs to focus on flavor first while adjusting the salt level to their liking.
How to support: Browse and order online.
Cherrywood
Hoover’s Cooking comes to us courtesy of native East Austenite and fifth-generation Texan, Hoover Alexander. The renowned, award-winning eatery has offered to-die-for menu options for the last 20 years. Southern Fried Pork Chops, Catfish Po-boy, there’s not much else to say—It’s just good, old-fashioned cooking done right.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Virtual
Austin is anything but consistent when it comes to temperature. Dope Crochet helps you prepare for any occasion with their wide selection of cute custom products, ranging from crocheted beanies to knit bikinis. Earrings, ties, home decor—if it can be crocheted, they likely have it.
How to support: Browse and order online.
Multiple locations
Me & the Bees is a true Austin favorite. Founded by now 15-year-old Mikaila Ulmer, this upgraded lemonade stand is known for signature bottled lemonades available in many major retailers. Check out the prickly pear and mint flavors, or go big with a variety pack.
How to support: Stop by your nearest vendor or order online.
Virtual
Jazzy Chica Boutique is a place for statement pieces. If you’ve been struggling to put together the perfect outfit, this might just be the answer to your prayers. Aside from new fits, they also stock stylish clutches, rings, purses, and other accessories that help add extra flair to your wardrobe. Find a great gift for a friend—or save the good stuff for yourself.
How to support: Browse and order online.
Sunset Valley
Winston's Kitchen is a well-loved Jamaican food restaurant. You're in for a real bang for your buck here, considering their generous portion sizes of fall-off-the-bone jerk chicken and other island classics. Winston has racked up more than 40 years of experience serving up quality eats, so gear up for a hearty comfort meal to remember.
How to support: Stop by for counter service or order delivery via Grubhub.
Barrington Oaks
A bit of a hidden gem—not to mention another great spot to leave you full and satisfied—is this mouthwatering Louisiana-influenced joint. They serve all your Cajun favorites, from gumbo and seafood pasta to a killer crawfish etouffee.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first serve seating or order takeout and delivery via DoorDash and Chowbus.