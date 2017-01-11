The Austinite's Getaway Guide to Dripping Springs

In the not-so-distant past, the only reason to visit the Dripping Springs area was the Salt Lick (BYO!) and that winery-tour Groupon that a friend conned you into. Gone are the days of the reluctant road tripper as Dripping Springs is a veritable hotbed of businesses worth bragging about -- gourmet food, craft breweries, popular distilleries – on top of the killer Hill Country vibes. Grab a day pack and make a trip to the Drip.

Take a twirl at Mercer Street Dancehall

There are boot-stompin’, hand-clappin’, two-steppin’ good times to be had at Mercer Street Dancehall. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, this honky tonk hosts local bands and big names, provides dance lessons for those of us with two left feet, and serves beer to make us feel OK about that fact. You won’t find any of those fakers from the White Horse here -- these dudes are real cowboys.