The Essential Apps for Living in Austin

car2go

Free

iPhone, Android, Windows phone

What It does: Locations of nearby car2go vehicles for when you need to drive yourself

While we don’t recommend driving in Austin, um, ever (see: traffic), sometimes you’ve got to get away, and if you don’t have a vehicle -- or are going out and know you only need a one-way ride -- car2go is pretty convenient, and the app makes finding one of the clown car-like automobiles super simple. It also makes it easier than ever to escape a one-night-stand. After all, why walk of shame when you can drive?

ParkMe

Free

iPhone, Android, Windows phone

What It Does: Parking spots you can pre-book

There is perhaps nothing more painful than parallel parking, and looping around city blocks looking for a spot could actually qualify as a circle of hell in and of itself. Enter ParkMe, which makes this less of a rage-inducing experience by helping you find the cheapest, closest available parking spot and can even reserve a spot in a garage in advance. The meter maid has just met their match.