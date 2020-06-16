How to Support Austin’s Queer Community During Pride

Like everything else in 2020, Pride Month isn’t going as planned. Many of June’s Pride celebrations across the US were canceled months ago in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even Austin Pride, which takes place in August, is looking a bit uncertain. Though still scheduled for August 15, Austin Pride President Micah Andress told Thrillist, “the city has zero new information about if and when events will occur,” concluding that the “likelihood of it actually happening in person is very slim.”

With June came nationwide protests against police brutality and in defense of Black lives, spurred on by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers: a reminder that Pride began as a riot, led by Black and brown trans women, outside a New York City gay bar in 1969. Our current reckoning with racism, along with the culmination of events from coronavirus to the economy crash, has left many of us asking what we can do to support our queer community, our Black community, and queer communities of color in these unprecedented times.

After several months of lockdown, Texas may be reopening full steam ahead, but many of Austin’s LGBTQ bars remain closed. In a May 18 Facebook post, Oilcan Harry’s, Austin’s oldest operating gay bar, announced that it and its Fourth Street neighbor Rain on 4th will not reopen “until we have a prudent and thoughtful plan in place, which helps ensure the safety of our customers and employees.” Over text, Cheer Up Charlie’s Maggie Lea said they plan to reopen in early July with outside table service only. The lack of in-person gatherings and spaces hasn’t stopped the queer community from staying active. Parties, drag shows, Pride events, and LGBTQ+ organizations are still happening virtually. Because neither civil unrest nor a pandemic can stop the queer community from showing up for one another.

With that in mind, here are some of the best ways to support Austin’s LGBTQ+ and QTPOC communities.