The Best Indie Bookstores in Austin

A few years back, a popular sign went up in the windows of book stores across the country, "Buy books from people who want to sell books, not colonize the moon." It's hard to argue against that sentiment, and we wouldn't want to. Independent bookstores, like other locally-owned shops, have had a tough time fighting against major online retailers of late and the situation here in Austin is no exception. With Austin's landscape changing so much over the years, all of the great independent book stores in town that have been here for decades or sprouted up in recent years, are definitely places we want to keep around. It's a wonderful feeling to be around people who love reading. Getting first-hand passionate accounts and recommendations for your next read is such a fun experience, and with so many of these places also offering online shipping, there's no reason not to choose these places over the big guys.

Whether you're picking up the latest new release or adding a few more books to the pile that "you will get to eventually," here's a list of all our favorite independent bookstores in town.