Lifestyle How to Support Latino-Owned Businesses in Austin Be a good neighbor.

Courtesy of La Holly

There are so many amazing Latino-owned or founded businesses in Austin offering everything from wine by the growler to Frida Kahlo-flower crowns to the best brisket taco you’ll ever have. We’ve rounded up just a few of the ones that make Austin more vibrant, better tasting, and all around more worth living in. Supporting these and your favorite businesses is often as easy as ordering food you want to be eating anyway. RESTAURANTS AND BARS The Vegan Nom East Cesar Chavez

Vegan Nom’s vegan tacos, burritos, and nachos are not only Austin’s best vegan Tex-Mex but some of the best Tex-Mex in general. We dare any omnivore to turn down the flavor-packed Birdie Sanders -- buffalo “chicken,” pepper jack, onions, cabbage, crema, chipotle, and avocado -- or the Taco Bell-inspired Super Fresca, a crispy “beef” taco wrapped in queso and a flour tortilla. And, check out Nom Burgers, serving vegan burgers just next door.

How to support: For takeout, call 512-497-3147. Get it delivered on Postmates, Uber Eats, or Favor.

Cuantos Tacos East 12th

Cuantos Tacos has been selling out of their Mexico City-style street tacos and quesadillas nightly as more and more taco enthusiasts are turned onto the tiny Eastside taco truck. Corn tortillas made with nixtamal corn masa are filled with tender grilled meats like beef suadero beef or pork carnitas. And finished with onion, cilantro, and their killer fresh salsa.

How to support: For takeout, call 512-903-3918. Get it delivered on Grubhub and Postmates. Buenos Aires East Sixth & Hill Country Galleria

Handmade empanadas, grilled steak and chicken, a pile of fries, and fresh chimichurri drizzled on everything -- this is how we like to experience Buenos Aires’ Argentinian fare. They’re doing cocktail kits too, try the Milonguero -- rye whiskey, Amaro Meletti, Angostura Bitters -- pre-batched, comes with orange peel and ice, serves “many.”

How to support: Order online for takeout and delivery. Vaquero Taquero Hyde Park

Vaquero Taquero is the spot to get ridiculously good breakfast and street tacos near campus. The crew here specializes in tacos al pastor, flame-seared pork carved right off the trompo aka vertical rotisserie, topped with roasted pineapple, cilantro, onion, salsa, and avocado crema all in a handmade corn or flour tortilla.

How to support: Order online or call 512-366-5578 for takeout and delivery. And, get it delivered on Favor, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Courtesy of Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ

Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ South Austin

Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ’s expertly smoked brisket, sausage, pulled pork, and ribs are among the best in town. But they take it a step further by offering their crazy popular BBQ by the pound, in a sandwich, or wrapped in a handmade tortilla and drizzled with fresh salsa. Try the smoked brisket taco, mesquite-smoked chopped brisket topped with sea salt, lime, and guacamole, on a fresh flour tortilla.

How to support: Order online for takeout. Get it delivered on Favor. La Holly East Sixth

La Holly, part of the Taco Flats family, is the Eastside cantina with a spacious patio, with fans, perfect for happy hour micheladas, margaritas, and tacos. The pirata taco is our favorite--grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, beef fajita, grilled onion, and cilantro on a handmade tortilla.

How to support: Order online or call 512-215-9949 for takeout.

Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Nixta Taqueria East Austin

Colorfully painted, Aztec god mural -- from the outside Nixta looks like a typical neighborhood taqueria. However, their tacos are the unexpected result from a chef who combines his culinary pedigree with inspiration from Mexico’s traditions. Must-tries include the beet tostada (roasted beets, salsa macha aioli, avocado crema, fresh horseradish, lime) and the duck carnitas taco (duck confit, salsa cruda, watermelon radish, shaved white onions, cilantro).

How to support: Order online for takeout. Get it delivered on Favor. Four Brothers Rainey Street & Lago Vista

Austinites flock to Four Brothers for their mouthwatering Venezuelan street food -- arepas (similar to the Mexican gordita), empanadas, patacones (fried plantains), and tequenos (fried cheese sticks). Try the pork Four Brothers arepa -- pulled pork, avocado, sweet plantains, avocado, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado sauce, and garlic sauce nestled between a grilled cornmeal cake.

How to support: Order online for takeout. Get it delivered with Grubhub. Veracruz All Natural Multiple locations

Veracruz All Natural’s migas breakfast taco is practically famous, even celebrities rave about the egg, crisp tortilla strips, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, tomato, onion, and avocado served in a fresh tortilla. The five locations in Austin are owned and operated by sisters who hail from Veracruz, Mexico.

How to support: Order online for pickup and delivery. Get it delivered on Favor and Grubhub. School House Pub Manor Road

The academically themed School House Pub is open, for limited dine-in and takeout, serving beer, wine, and craft cocktails and gastropub fare. Check out the Montreal fries, fries tossed with slow braised beef, gravy, garlic, and cheese with a Homeschool (reposado tequila, watermelon and lime juice).

How to support: Order online for pickup and delivery. Get it delivered on Favor and Grubhub.

RETAIL Oh Boy! Print Shop North Austin

Oh Boy! provides screen printing services to anyone from brands to local artists but they also have their own T-shirt shop with very cool Austin-centric designs on soft, high-quality shirts. Oh Boy! will be donating funds from select tees to the Stand with Austin Fund to support the nonprofits who support individuals and small businesses affected by Covid-19.

How to support: Shop online.

Courtesy of Casero

Casero South Lamar

Casero is your go-to for Instagram-worthy charcuterie and cheese boards and they deliver. Just choose your board from a selection of cured meats, cheese, veggies, and fruit beautifully arranged with flowers, nuts, jams, spreads, pickled goodies, and even honeycomb! Send it as a gift or just treat yourself.

How to support: Order online for delivery or pickup. Siete Family Foods Southeast Austin

Siete’s grain-free line of tortillas and chips have gone from homegrown to full-grown national empire. The family-owned company offers a crazy range of grain-free tortillas that don’t resemble cardboard and tortilla chips made with alternative flours like chickpea, almond, cassava, coconut, and cashew.

How to support: Find a store near you. Las Ofrendas Online

Frida Kahlo-inspired flower crowns, monstera-shaped earrings, and Latina-centric handmade art: Las Ofrendas has a large selection of cute things to give and keep. And, Las Ofrendas’ owner is also the founder of Frida Fridays, the (now online) marketplace representing WOC artists and artisans in Austin.

How to support: Shop the Etsy store.

Revival Vintage North Loop

Vintage and design enthusiasts in Austin already know that Revival Vintage is an amazing resource for a curated (aka no junk) selection of furniture, art, decor, housewares, and clothing. Whether you’re shopping for a midcentury modern coffee table or perfectly worn-in 80s tee, you’ll find it here.

How to support: Shop online. Corocoro East Cesar Chavez

This boutique offers art and handmade goods sourced directly from artisans and indigenous peoples from Mexico, Central America, and South America with a focus on fair trade and social conscientiousness. Check out the selection of fine jewelry, wearables, leatherwork, art, and more.

How to support: Shop online or stop by the store.

Courtesy of Wanderlust Wine Co.

Wanderlust Wine Co. Sixth Street

Wanderlust Wine Co. offers 56 different wines on tap, allowing guests to taste a wide range of wines and to pay by the ounce or even go home with a 16-, 32-, or 64-ounce growler. Not only is this a genius idea but selling directly from the barrel reduces the carbon footprint and amount of waste. Swing by Wanderlust for wine and food from Italian truck, Heel of the Boot, and join them for virtual tastings.

How to support: Stop by or order online for pickup. Mexic-Arte Museum Downtown

Mexic-Arte is Austin’s official museum for Mexican and Mexican-American fine art. They showcase modern and contemporary art from renowned as well as up and coming artists, including many local artists.

How to support: You can visit in person, view a virtual exhibit, attend an online class, and shop the online gift shop.