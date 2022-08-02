There’s a reason why we celebrate Pride longer than most cities—because nobody loves a gay ol’ time more than us here in Austin. At least not in Texas, anyway. Our state neighbors may claim to be accepting, but ‘weird’ (and therefore ‘queer’) is in Austin’s DNA. This town is where it’s not only okay to be different, but where it’s encouraged. Yes, the tech world has moved in and driven out the artists, and fourth street’s gay bars are in danger of being demolished to make way for high rise apartments, but that doesn’t mean the LGBTQIA+ community (and their fabulous allies) are going anywhere. It just means they’re going to start charging top dollar (we hope). But first, we need to help them get there. In celebration of Austin Pride in August, we’ve rounded up all the small businesses run by LGBTQIA+ folk that are awesome and deserve your support so that they make it through Austin’s tech boom. So come on over, swipe that plastic, and remember, baby, you’re a firework.

The Little Gay Shop Airport Blvd

The Little Gay Shop is basically a year-long Pride shop. All your rainbow must-haves are here, from candles and soap, T-shirts and greeting cards, to stationery and collectible magazines. There’s a brilliant selection of artwork for sale exclusively designed by LGBTQIA+ artists, and an all-inclusive queer-centric monthly book club.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping, purchase online, or join the Book Club. La Barbecue East Austin

Austin’s number one barbecue spot, run by LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem, is so popular, you’ll seldom find a seat upon arrival. La Barbecue’s recipes are uniquely their own. The brisket (using lovingly grass-fed beef from a local ranch) is cooked low ‘n’ slow over Texas post oak for 14 to 16 hours. The result is a smoky, tender difference you can taste. Be sure to add their (sugar-free) coleslaw and pickles to the equation.

How to support: Line up for first come, first served seating. Barkin Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath Multiple Locations

Pop-and-pop dog stop Barkin Creek has four locations in Austin, specializing in handcrafted, small-batch gourmet dog meals and premium treats. The store also has on-site daycare, spa facilities, toys, accessories, pet housewares, and ‘pawsome’ celebratory dog cakes.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Wine for the People Multiple locations

Wine for the People founder and sommelier, Rae Wilson, is the woman behind two of Austin’s most delicious wine brands. Dandy Rosé is the flagship dry rosé made from traditional Southern French varieties with a sparkling option, and La Valentía is a set of limited wines using low intervention winemaking techniques, prioritized for Wine for the People club members. Rae also has a tasting room allowing guests to sample a variety of Texas wines on Pauls Valley Road.

How to support: Shop online or visit the tasting room. Oilcan Harry's Downtown

A local institution, Oilcan Harry’s is Austin’s oldest gay bar. There’s pretty much a decent party going on every single night of the week here, with themes ranging from karaoke, drag king or queen shows, bingo, or something totally off the wall. The venue is a huge hit with students and a fun-loving mixed crowd. Look out for regular touring shows from the RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni.

How to support: Come and party. Extragrams! Multiple locations

Had a swell time at Fairmont Austin’s Drag Bingo and fancy bringing some of that magical glitter to your loved ones? Do it. Extragrams offers two services—drag queen telegrams and curated drag entertainment for special events. Simply select a package, order a theme (Lady Gaga, anyone?), make a payment, and at your desired time and place, a queen will deliver a knockout performance and message for your special somebody. What a treat.

How to support: Request a drag queen telegram or special event online.

Nina Berenato Jewelry Domain Northside

Once a hidden gem, Nina Berenato Jewelry has amassed a huge following after being seen on Texan legends Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion. Austin’s only all-girl metalsmithing studio, storefront, and art-gallery features Nina’s wild and beautiful bespoke creations. But that’s not all—check out their Texas Woman Vote gifts to make a fashionable statement and donate to Jolt Action during this crucial time.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online. aGLIFF Multiple locations

aGLIFF’s (All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival) mission is to create positive and visible film programs relevant to the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community, and they do this through a variety of year-round events that are, in a nutshell, darn good fun. Membership begins at $300 a year and includes access to screenings, PRISM 35 film festival content, pride specials, merch, and much more.

How to support: Join aGLIFF for the year, or make a donation online.

Lick Honest Ice Creams Multiple locations

Though licking’s suggested, you’ll more likely find yourselves downing their ice cream pints with giant spoonfuls. Since 2011 the Lick has been producing creamy goodness with pure, fresh ingredients sourced responsibly from local farmers and partners. The flavors are a little out there, but they always work. Take, for example, the refreshing goat cheese, thyme, and honey, and the Pride special, Orange You Glad it’s Pride, with orange zest and rainbow sprinkles. Vegan alternatives, ice cream sandwiches, and toppings are also available.

How to support: Stop by for counter service or order delivery via Goldbelly. Louisianna Purchase Multiple locations

Louisianna is one of the most hardworking queens around—no wonder she was voted ‘Best Drag Performer’ by the Austin Chronicle on multiple occasions. She’s one of the stars of the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three, a member of the drag troupe, Poo Poo Platter, and the co-creator of drag horror revue, Die Felicia and Sad Girls Only. Phew! Coming up, she’ll be bringing her unique artistic talents to Swan Dive, Elysium, St. Elmo, and The Iron Bear. When you see Ms. Purchase on the bill, you know it’s going to be a good night.

How to support: Follow Louisiana on Instagram to keep up with her latest appearances.

Farmhouse Delivery Online

You can get that Texas culinary experience right to your doorstep, simply by logging on to FarmhouseDelivery.com. The service partners with over 200 farmers, ranchers, and

brands across Texas and beyond, to bring fresh produce, high-quality groceries, and curated chef meal kits to home kitchens in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. CEO, Stephanie Scherzer and her wife also own Rain Lily Farm in addition to running Farmhouse.

How to support: Order produce, groceries and meal kits online. The Iron Bear Downtown

Just around the corner from Oilcan Harry’s and the Fourth Street colorful gay bars, The Iron Bear sits (semi) discreetly behind blacked-out windows. The Bear-owned and -operated venue isn’t as dark as it looks—inside, it welcomes all body types and genders in a relaxing atmosphere. The food ain’t too bad either. So, swing by for dinner before the main events, which range from underwear nights to drag shows.

How to support: Come and party.